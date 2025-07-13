Here's Why Apple's All-New Home Hub is Delayed

Apple's smart home hub will likely launch in 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

HomePod with a screen (concept) HomePod with a screen (concept)

In a report last week , Gurman said that Apple originally planned to announce the home hub in March this year, but he said that the device was delayed indefinitely due to its reliance on the personalized Siri features that were postponed

In that report, he said the home hub may now arrive in the first half of next year.

Gurman revealed another related reason for the delay in his Power On newsletter today. Specifically, he said that the home hub is dependent on a new version of App Intents, which would allow Siri to more precisely control apps via voice commands. That is something that is also held up, and the home hub is in a holding pattern as a result.

Often referred to as a HomePod with a screen, Apple's home hub is rumored to feature a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, and an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence support. The device can reportedly be attached to a speaker base, or mounted on a wall, and it would allow users to control smart home accessories, make FaceTime video calls, and more. It might even double as a home security system with an optional Apple-designed smart home camera.

In March, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a HomePod with a screen would enter mass production in the third quarter of 2025. However, given the personalized Siri features have yet to launch, it is unclear if that timeframe remains accurate.