Apple's 2026 and 2027 Product Roadmap: Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro, M5 Macs, and More

Early/Spring 2026

iPhone 17e (V159) - The ‌iPhone‌ 17e will use Apple's C1X modem instead of the C1, and it will include MagSafe support, which was missing from the iPhone 16e. It may not include an N1 wireless chip.

(V159) - The ‌iPhone‌ 17e will use Apple's C1X modem instead of the C1, and it will include MagSafe support, which was missing from the iPhone 16e. It may not include an N1 wireless chip. AirTag 2 (B589) - Likely coming in early 2026. Expected to feature improved pairing, more detailed battery level reporting, and improvements to tracking AirTags that are moving and in crowded places.

(B589) - Likely coming in early 2026. Expected to feature improved pairing, more detailed battery level reporting, and improvements to tracking AirTags that are moving and in crowded places. Home hub (J490 and J491) - Apple's home hub is expected to launch in spring 2026, around when iOS 26.4 comes out. Recent rumors suggest it will have a 1080p video camera, Face ID for authentication and to identify different people, profile switching, and support for Apple Intelligence. There are two models, one that's wall mounted and another that has a HomePod-like speaker base.

(J490 and J491) - Apple's home hub is expected to launch in spring 2026, around when iOS 26.4 comes out. Recent rumors suggest it will have a 1080p video camera, Face ID for authentication and to identify different people, profile switching, and support for Apple Intelligence. There are two models, one that's wall mounted and another that has a HomePod-like speaker base. HomePod mini 2 (B525) - A new HomePod mini is ready to launch at any time, so it could come in spring or even earlier in the year. It won't have Apple's N1 networking chip.

(B525) - A new HomePod mini is ready to launch at any time, so it could come in spring or even earlier in the year. It won't have Apple's N1 networking chip. Apple TV (J355) - A new Apple TV is reportedly ready to go, and it makes the most sense for it to launch alongside other home products slated for the early 2026 timeframe.

(J355) - A new Apple TV is reportedly ready to go, and it makes the most sense for it to launch alongside other home products slated for the early 2026 timeframe. Unknown home accessory (J229) - We don't know what this is, but it could be a camera, or standalone speaker base that can be added to the wall-mounted home hub after purchase. It could also be something else entirely. There are mentions of sensors in the code for this accessory.

(J229) - We don't know what this is, but it could be a camera, or standalone speaker base that can be added to the wall-mounted home hub after purchase. It could also be something else entirely. There are mentions of sensors in the code for this accessory. iPad 12 (J581 and J582) - The latest information suggests the iPad 12 will use Apple's A19 chip, which is the same chip that's in the iPhone 17. It's an unusual choice because iPads usually get older, more affordable chips. It isn't expected to include the N1 networking chip. It's expected early in 2026.

(J581 and J582) - The latest information suggests the iPad 12 will use Apple's A19 chip, which is the same chip that's in the iPhone 17. It's an unusual choice because iPads usually get older, more affordable chips. It isn't expected to include the N1 networking chip. It's expected early in 2026. M4 iPad Air (J707, J708, J737, J738) - 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with M4 chips are rumored to be launching in early 2026. No major changes are expected except for the chip update.

(J707, J708, J737, J738) - 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with M4 chips are rumored to be launching in early 2026. No major changes are expected except for the chip update. Low-Cost MacBook (J700) - Apple is working on a MacBook with the A18 Pro chip, and it's expected to launch early in 2026. It will be positioned as Apple's most affordable MacBook, competing with Chromebooks and cheaper Windows laptops.

(J700) - Apple is working on a MacBook with the A18 Pro chip, and it's expected to launch early in 2026. It will be positioned as Apple's most affordable MacBook, competing with Chromebooks and cheaper Windows laptops. M5 MacBook Air (J813 and J815) - The MacBook Air is going to get updated with M5 chips as soon as early 2026. No other major changes are rumored.

(J813 and J815) - The MacBook Air is going to get updated with M5 chips as soon as early 2026. No other major changes are rumored. M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro (J714c, J714s, J716c, J716s) - M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models are coming soon. They might get a refresh early in 2026, because there are still rumors of another ‌MacBook Pro‌ refresh later in the year.

September 2026

Foldable iPhone (V68) - The foldable ‌iPhone‌ will open book style, and will be wider than it is tall. It will look like a small iPad. When open, the display will be around 7.7 inches, and when closed, it will be around 5.3 inches. There will be a single front-facing camera in the top left, and no Dynamic Island. Display sizes could ultimately change, and Apple is reportedly seeing a high failure rate in current display production.

(V68) - The foldable ‌iPhone‌ will open book style, and will be wider than it is tall. It will look like a small iPad. When open, the display will be around 7.7 inches, and when closed, it will be around 5.3 inches. There will be a single front-facing camera in the top left, and no Dynamic Island. Display sizes could ultimately change, and Apple is reportedly seeing a high failure rate in current display production. iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max (V63 and V64) - The TrueDepth camera system for ‌Face ID‌ will be under the display, eliminating the ‌Dynamic Island‌. There will be a cutout for the front-facing camera at the top left of the display. At least one rear camera will have a variable aperture that lets users control the amount of light that enters the lens. Overall design will be similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models. The A20 TSMC chip will support Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging for speed improvements that could bolster AI features and on-device processing capabilities. The iPhone 18 Pro models could have either a C1X modem or a C2 modem.

(V63 and V64) - The TrueDepth camera system for ‌Face ID‌ will be under the display, eliminating the ‌Dynamic Island‌. There will be a cutout for the front-facing camera at the top left of the display. At least one rear camera will have a variable aperture that lets users control the amount of light that enters the lens. Overall design will be similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models. The A20 TSMC chip will support Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging for speed improvements that could bolster AI features and on-device processing capabilities. The iPhone 18 Pro models could have either a C1X modem or a C2 modem. iPad mini 8 (J510 and J511) - The iPad mini 8 could get OLED display technology and the A20 Pro chip, which is the same chip that's slated for the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models. That would suggest a fall launch alongside the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro. There have also been rumors that it will use the A19 Pro that's in the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, and if that's the case, it could come earlier.

(J510 and J511) - The iPad mini 8 could get OLED display technology and the A20 Pro chip, which is the same chip that's slated for the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models. That would suggest a fall launch alongside the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro. There have also been rumors that it will use the A19 Pro that's in the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, and if that's the case, it could come earlier. Apple Watch Series 12 (N237 and N238) - The Apple Watch Series 12 is expected in September 2026. No major changes are rumored so far.

Unknown Timing, But Likely 2026

Apple Studio Display 2 (J427 and J527) - There are two Apple displays in the works, that are expected to be followups to the Studio Display. These are likely to launch alongside new M5 Mac desktop machines. The two models could be different sizes or different display technology, as there are mini-LED rumors for the next-gen model.

(J427 and J527) - There are two Apple displays in the works, that are expected to be followups to the Studio Display. These are likely to launch alongside new M5 Mac desktop machines. The two models could be different sizes or different display technology, as there are mini-LED rumors for the next-gen model. M5/M5 Pro Mac mini (J873g and J873s) - The Mac mini is going to get M5 and M5 Pro chips, but timing is unclear. It could be refreshed early in 2026, or it might come later alongside other desktop Mac updates.

(J873g and J873s) - The Mac mini is going to get M5 and M5 Pro chips, but timing is unclear. It could be refreshed early in 2026, or it might come later alongside other desktop Mac updates. M5 Max/Ultra Mac Studio (J775c and J775d) - The Mac Studio will use the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, and it will likely be refreshed later in 2026 rather than earlier.

(J775c and J775d) - The Mac Studio will use the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, and it will likely be refreshed later in 2026 rather than earlier. iMac Pro (J833c) - Apple is working on a high-end iMac with an M5 Max chip, which suggests it will launch alongside other M5 Max models sometime in 2026. Prior rumors have suggested the device could have a display around 30 inches in size.

(J833c) - Apple is working on a high-end iMac with an M5 Max chip, which suggests it will launch alongside other M5 Max models sometime in 2026. Prior rumors have suggested the device could have a display around 30 inches in size. M6 MacBook Pro (J804) - The entry-level ‌MacBook Pro‌ could be updated with an M6 chip toward the end of 2026.

(J804) - The entry-level ‌MacBook Pro‌ could be updated with an M6 chip toward the end of 2026. M6 Pro/Max MacBook Pro (K114c, K114s, K116c, K116s) - The M6 Pro and M6 Max ‌MacBook Pro‌ models will feature a major redesign with OLED display technology. So far, rumors suggest this could happen as soon as late 2026, though that would mean two ‌MacBook Pro‌ refreshes in 2026. It's not unheard of, but Apple might also opt to hold this update until early 2027.

(K114c, K114s, K116c, K116s) - The M6 Pro and M6 Max ‌MacBook Pro‌ models will feature a major redesign with OLED display technology. So far, rumors suggest this could happen as soon as late 2026, though that would mean two ‌MacBook Pro‌ refreshes in 2026. It's not unheard of, but Apple might also opt to hold this update until early 2027. Apple Watch Ultra 4 (N240) - Apple is working on a fourth-generation version of the Apple Watch Ultra. It could come in September 2026 alongside the Series 12, but Apple doesn't update the Apple Watch Ultra on an annual basis.

2027

iPhone 18 - The ‌iPhone 18‌ will not launch in fall 2026 as expected, and will instead come in spring 2027. It will be an incremental update, and Apple may remove haptic feedback and touch sensing from the Camera Control button (it could also be removed from the 18 Pro models).

- The ‌iPhone 18‌ will not launch in fall 2026 as expected, and will instead come in spring 2027. It will be an incremental update, and Apple may remove haptic feedback and touch sensing from the Camera Control button (it could also be removed from the 18 Pro models). iPhone 18e - Also slated for spring 2027, the ‌iPhone‌ 18e could launch alongside the ‌iPhone 18‌. It is expected to feature few changes.

- Also slated for spring 2027, the ‌iPhone‌ 18e could launch alongside the ‌iPhone 18‌. It is expected to feature few changes. iPhone Air 2 (V62) - There is no second-generation iPhone Air planned for fall 2026 because Apple has delayed it. It could instead come in spring 2027. Apple is reportedly looking at adding a second camera to make the device more appealing to consumers. The next ‌iPhone Air‌ might also be more affordable.

(V62) - There is no second-generation iPhone Air planned for fall 2026 because Apple has delayed it. It could instead come in spring 2027. Apple is reportedly looking at adding a second camera to make the device more appealing to consumers. The next ‌iPhone Air‌ might also be more affordable. 20th Anniversary iPhone - The 2027 ‌iPhone‌ will have an "enclosure on the front and back that curves around the device edges," which allows for a bigger screen with no bezels. The Information says that it is not sure if the display itself will curve around the edges, but instead of a full metal frame, it has a "narrow metal band running around the midpoint of the device's edge. The selfie camera will move under the display, and it will be the first ‌iPhone‌ with no display cutouts at all. The 20th anniversary ‌iPhone‌ will launch in September 2027.

- The 2027 ‌iPhone‌ will have an "enclosure on the front and back that curves around the device edges," which allows for a bigger screen with no bezels. The Information says that it is not sure if the display itself will curve around the edges, but instead of a full metal frame, it has a "narrow metal band running around the midpoint of the device's edge. The selfie camera will move under the display, and it will be the first ‌iPhone‌ with no display cutouts at all. The 20th anniversary ‌iPhone‌ will launch in September 2027. Tabletop robot (J595) - Apple's tabletop robot with a thin robotic arm and swivel base is expected to be a more powerful version of the home hub. It's rumored to be launching sometime in 2027.

(J595) - Apple's tabletop robot with a thin robotic arm and swivel base is expected to be a more powerful version of the home hub. It's rumored to be launching sometime in 2027. AI smart glasses (N50/N401) - Apple paused work on all of its AR/VR headsets to focus instead on AI smart glasses that will compete with the Meta Ray-Bans. The AI smart glasses are expected in 2027, but it's possible Apple will unveil them in late 2026. N50 was the original codename, but Apple is now using N401. N401 covers the AI smart glasses, and a separate set of augmented reality glasses.

Delayed or Canceled

Foldable iPad - Apple planned a foldable ‌iPad‌ for release in 2026, but delayed the project and redirected resources to the foldable ‌iPhone‌ to ensure that device launches on time.

- Apple planned a foldable ‌iPad‌ for release in 2026, but delayed the project and redirected resources to the foldable ‌iPhone‌ to ensure that device launches on time. Vision Air (N100) - The N100 is a lighter and cheaper version of the Vision Pro. It was originally rumored for 2027, but Apple has paused work on headsets to focus on AI smart glasses.

(N100) - The N100 is a lighter and cheaper version of the Vision Pro. It was originally rumored for 2027, but Apple has paused work on headsets to focus on AI smart glasses. AR glasses prototype (N421) - N421 is a prototype set of AR glasses, but Apple apparently canceled work on this product for now. AR glasses are still Apple's ultimate plan.

(N421) - N421 is a prototype set of AR glasses, but Apple apparently canceled work on this product for now. AR glasses are still Apple's ultimate plan. Mac-connected AR glasses (N107) - Apple was working on AR glasses that would connect to a Mac to use the Mac's processor, but the project was scrapped.

(N107) - Apple was working on AR glasses that would connect to a Mac to use the Mac's processor, but the project was scrapped. Cheaper Vision Pro (N109) - Apple was developing a second-generation Vision Pro that's more affordable, and it was a product distinct from the Vision Air. Work is currently paused.

Unknown Products

There are some codenames that were in Apple's leaked information that aren't associated with a known product as of yet.

N110 - N110 is close to N109 and other N-series numbers Apple has used for its AR/VR headsets, so this could be a wearable.

- N110 is close to N109 and other N-series numbers Apple has used for its AR/VR headsets, so this could be a wearable. N209 - N2 numbers have previously been associated with the Apple Watch.

- N2 numbers have previously been associated with the Apple Watch. N216 - N2 numbers have previously been associated with the Apple Watch.

- N2 numbers have previously been associated with the Apple Watch. J349 - Possibly a Mac that was scrapped, but could also be an ‌Apple TV‌ or some kind of home device.

- Possibly a Mac that was scrapped, but could also be an ‌Apple TV‌ or some kind of home device. J190 - The Mac Pro is J180, so this could be another ‌Mac Pro‌, but it's unclear.

- The Mac Pro is J180, so this could be another ‌Mac Pro‌, but it's unclear. J226 - J226 is close to J229, the codename for an unknown home device, so it could be some kind of home-related accessory.

Codename Key

For Apple's internal codenames that it uses for Macs, the letter at the end of the number has significance.

G - Base model M-series chip

- Base model M-series chip S - Pro version of the M-series chip

- Pro version of the M-series chip C - Max version of the M-series chip

- Max version of the M-series chip D - Ultra version of the M-series chip

Caveats

Some of this information was pulled from an internal version of iOS 26 that Apple was working on around the late May 2025 timeline, while other information comes from internal kernel debug kit files that Apple accidentally leaked earlier this year.

Apple's plans can always change. Devices can be scrapped, features can be removed, and launches can be pushed back. That's especially true of rumors about products coming in late 2026 or 2027, because production plans haven't been finalized.



