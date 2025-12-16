The iPhone of Your Dreams is Reportedly Less Than Two Years Away

In line with previous rumors, The Information today reported that Apple is planning to release a special 20th-anniversary iPhone less than two years from now.



The report said the device will have a seamless design, with a curved glass enclosure and no cutouts in the display. Apple is expected to move Face ID under the screen starting with the iPhone 18 Pro models next year, and the report said the 20th-anniversary iPhone will also feature an under-screen front camera.

The publication said it could not yet learn if the display itself will curve around the edges, as shown in our conceptual mockup above. Nevertheless, it appears that Apple is working on a very ambitious design for the 20th-anniversary iPhone, much like the iPhone X was a game-changer for the iPhone's 10th-anniversary.

At a minimum, the report said the 20th-anniversary iPhone will lack bezels around the screen for a true edge-to-edge experience. It said the device has only a "narrow metal band running around the midpoint of the device's edge, where the buttons sit."

Many of these details were previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple is expected to release the 20th-anniversary iPhone around September 2027, so it is still early, and the device's design could change. If these rumors pan out, though, the 20th-anniversary iPhone could be something out of a dream.