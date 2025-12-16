Apple Aims to Boost Popularity of iPhone Air 2 in Two Ways

We have been covering iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17e, and iPhone Fold details from The Information's report about future iPhone models, and next up is the iPhone Air 2.



The report says that Apple aims to make the iPhone Air 2 more attractive in two ways.

First, Apple is apparently considering adding a second rear camera to the device, which would resolve a key limitation. The current iPhone Air has a single 48-megapixel Fusion rear camera, with Telephoto-like, optical-quality 2× zoom, so the additional camera on the second-generation model would likely be an Ultra Wide lens.

Second, the report said Apple is considering lower pricing for the iPhone Air 2. In the U.S., the current iPhone Air starts at $999, despite having only a single rear camera, a single speaker, shorter battery life, and a few other minor limitations.

While it has a bold, ultra-thin design, the iPhone Air has seemingly been unpopular relative to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, and Apple's suppliers are reportedly significantly scaling back production of the device as a result.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027.