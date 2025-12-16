Apple Developing iMac Pro With M5 Max Chip

Apple is developing a high-end iMac featuring the M5 Max chip, according to information from leaked internal software.



The finding comes from leaked kernel debug kit files used by Apple engineers. These kernel debug kit files enumerate unreleased Apple hardware by internal identifiers, such as codenames and platform names, and they can also include separate references that map platform identifiers to chip codenames and marketing names. Secondary summaries and screenshots referencing the same internal code have also circulated in the Chinese tech community over the past week, including posts on Weibo and BiliBili.

The software contains references to an ‌iMac‌ with the identifier J833c running platform H17C. H17C is associated with the codename "Sotra C," which relates to the expected marketing name "M5 Max." This suggests that an ‌iMac‌ with the M5 Max chip is in active testing.

The software refers to a number of devices believed to be used exclusively for internal testing, such as iPad minis running tvOS and MacBooks with the A15 chip, so there is a chance that the M5 Max ‌iMac‌ is used for testing only. However, since the M5 Max chip is expected to be introduced next year and there have been rumors about Apple reintroducing a high-end "Pro" ‌iMac‌ for several years, it may well be destined for launch. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believed that Apple was still "working on a larger-screened ‌iMac‌ aimed at the professional market" following the launch of the Apple silicon ‌iMac‌, a rumor supported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Beyond the ‌iMac‌ entry, the kernel debug kit lays out several additional future Mac configurations. It lists 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, a 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with the M6 chip, and 14- and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with the M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. There are new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, Mac mini models with the M5 and M5 Pro chips, and new Mac Studio models with the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. The leak also lists a MacBook with the A18 Pro chip, which is widely believed to be an all-new, low-cost model.