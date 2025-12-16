iPhone 17e and iPhone 18 Pro Modem Specs Leak Online

Internal Apple code suggests the iPhone 17e may ship with Apple's first-generation C1-series cellular modem technology while omitting Apple's N1 wireless chip, and it indicates Apple is still deciding between the C1X and C2 for the iPhone 18 Pro.



These details came from a version of the Kernel Debut Kit for macOS that was not supposed to be released to the public — it was later pulled by Apple.

For the ‌iPhone‌ 17e, the internal listings show the device appearing with a C1-family modem but no N1 wireless chip. The ‌iPhone‌ 17e is also described as using Apple's "Leda" baseband family, which includes both the C1 and C1X. It is unclear which of the two the device will use, but The Information today suggested it would be the C1X. The omission of the N1 wireless chip may be consequential, since without N1 the ‌iPhone‌ 17e may lack Thread support, even if it uses an Apple-designed cellular baseband.

For Apple's next Pro iPhones, the internal code points to a less settled picture. The ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro is listed in separate rows with both C1X and C2 basebands, indicating Apple had not fully committed to the C2 across all configurations at the time the kernel debug kit was created. Apple seemingly intends N1 to be present on in the Pro models even while the baseband choice was still being evaluated.

Since these references come from engineering-focused internal files rather than finalized product documentation, they should be treated as a snapshot of Apple's testing and configuration work at that point in time, rather than a guarantee of final shipping specifications. The ‌iPhone‌ 17e is expected to launch in the spring of 2026, while the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max are expected to launch in the fall.