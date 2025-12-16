iPhone 18 Pro Features Leaked in New Report, Including Under-Screen Face ID

Next year's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with under-screen Face ID, and the front camera will be moved to the top-left corner of the screen, according to a new report from The Information's Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu.



As a result of these changes, the report said the iPhone 18 Pro models will not have a pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout at the top of the screen.

Nevertheless, the devices will look similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models, the report said.

Apple is also planning to add a mechanical iris to at least one rear camera on the iPhone 18 Pro models, enabling variable aperture, according to the report.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the main 48-megapixel camera on iPhone 18 Pro models will offer variable aperture, meaning that users will be able to adjust the amount of light that passes through the camera's lens and reaches the sensor.

The main cameras on all of the iPhone 14 Pro through iPhone 17 Pro models have a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78, and the lens is always fully open and shooting with this widest aperture. With the iPhone 18 Pro models, users would be able to manually change the aperture, which would provide greater control over depth of field.

However, given that iPhones have smaller image sensors due to size constraints, it is unclear exactly how meaningful this improvement would be.

iPhone 18 Pro models are widely expected to use an A20 Pro chip fabricated with TSMC's latest 2nm process. The report said Apple plans to use TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) chip packaging technology, and this would result in RAM being integrated directly onto the chip's wafer with the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, rather than being adjacent to the chip and connected with a silicon interposer.

This packaging change could contribute to a wide range of benefits for the iPhone 18 Pro compared to previous models, including faster performance for both overall tasks and Apple Intelligence, longer battery life, and improved thermal management. The change could also result in the A20 chip having a smaller footprint than previous chips, which could free up some space inside the iPhone 18 Pro models for other uses.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026.