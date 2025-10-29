How Vibration-Based Speakers Work and Why Apple Might Use Them in the iPad Mini 8

by

The next-generation iPad mini 8 could feature an updated design that removes the speaker holes for improved water resistance, with Apple considering a new speaker system design. The new system would use vibration-based technology, according to Bloomberg, which would make it unique among Apple products if it's adopted.

ipad mini 7 early black friday
It turns out there are already some devices on the market that use vibration-based sound, giving some insight into how the technology works and how Apple might implement the feature.

Vibration-Based Sound

Apple could be planning to use a sound exciter, which creates sound waves by causing a surface like a glass panel or metal frame to vibrate. A piezo or electromagnetic exciter can use almost any surface for resonance, and there's no need for a standard speaker that sends vibrations through a diaphragm.

Apple could attach an exciter to the ‌iPad mini‌'s chassis or display. When playing audio, the exciter could vibrate the panel to move air and create sound with no traditional speaker or need for speaker holes.

The iPad has a decent-sized display that could support multiple exciters to allow for stereo sound, with the screen divided into sub-panels to serve as separate diaphragms.

Patents

Apple has patented a system similar to what's described above. Apple's "mechanically actuated panel acoustic system" patent describes an electronic device with an enclosure that's used as part of an acoustic system.

The enclosure is divided into sub-panels, and each sub-panel has one or more actuators to vibrate the sub-panel. The actuator and attached sub-panel then convert an audio signal to acoustic output.

Real-World Examples

Huawei's 2019 P30 Pro debuted "Acoustic Display Technology," featuring an under-display speaker. It included a tiny exciter that vibrated the glass screen, turning the entire display into a speaker. An iFixit teardown revealed that Huawei was using a small coil with a magnet in the middle paired with a component that vibrated the screen to create sound.

Based on reviews, the Acoustic Display Technology worked well, but Huawei only used it for calls. All the rest of the smartphone's audio was routed through an additional bottom speaker, and the lack of stereo sound wasn't popular. Huawei released one more model with the technology, the P40, before returning to a more traditional system for subsequent smartphones.

Some TVs have used the technology to improve sound. LG's G8 ThinQ used the entire OLED display as a diaphragm, vibrating the screen to produce sound. LG paired it with a bottom speaker for stereo performance and to handle bass.

Sony's OLED TVs have used an "Acoustic Surface" for sound for several years. The TVs include multiple actuators behind the display that vibrate the screen to create sound. Sony says sound is precisely aligned with what you see, for a more immersive viewing experience. The technology is often praised in reviews of Sony TV sets.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Apple adopt something like the Acoustic Surface, positioning it as a way for users to get immersive, spatial sound even when not wearing AirPods or other headphones that support spatial audio.

There are also plenty of "invisible" speakers that are meant to be mounted behind drywall or in ceilings. They use surface exciters to vibrate the material they're attached to, turning walls into speaker drivers.

Water Resistance

Removing the speaker holes provide fewer paths for water ingress. The current ‌iPad mini‌ has speaker holes at the top and bottom of the device, and no water resistance rating.

It's not clear what water resistance rating the ‌iPad mini‌ might get. The iPhone has IP68 water resistance, which means it can withstand being under water that's six meters deep for at least 30 minutes.

Microphone Holes

If Apple eliminates speaker holes on the ‌iPad mini‌, microphone holes would likely remain. The iPad mini 7 has one microphone hole at the top and a second microphone hole located below the camera.

The ‌iPhone‌ also has microphone holes, so Apple could use gaskets and adhesive for water resistance without impacting functionality.

Potential Drawbacks

Bass is an issue with vibration-based audio systems. Sony, for example, integrates separate subwoofers in its TVs to add bass. Apple could use a similar hybrid solution, or use digital signal processing to make up for the missing bass frequencies.

Surface speakers can radiate mids and highs across the panel, but perceived width can be narrower because the vibration comes from a single surface rather than two separate drivers in different locations. If Apple uses actuators to vibrate the ‌iPad mini‌'s chassis or display, audio playback might not sound as full as stereo speakers do.

Touch can dampen sound by absorbing vibration. Apple could likely mitigate this with sensors that determine how the ‌iPad‌ is held, adjusting the vibration pattern accordingly.

Other iPad mini 8 Features

Along with water resistance, rumors suggest the ‌iPad mini‌ 8 could be the first ‌iPad‌ other than the iPad Pro to get OLED display technology.

If implemented, Apple's vibration-based sound system could require some fancy audio processing. The ‌iPad mini‌ is expected to have the same A19 Pro chip that Apple introduced in the iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 Pro.

Launch Timing

Apple could release the ‌iPad mini‌ 8 as soon as 2026.

Related Roundup: iPad mini
Buyer's Guide: iPad Mini (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon: New Features for Your iPhone and Release Date

Monday October 27, 2025 7:55 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. Below, we outline key details about iOS 26.1. Release Date Given that Apple has yet to seed an iOS 26.1 Release Candidate, which is typically the final beta version, the...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple TV 4K Could Still Launch Before 2025 Ends: All the Rumored Features

Monday October 27, 2025 4:51 pm PDT by
Apple is designing an updated version of the Apple TV 4K, and rumors suggest that it could come out sometime in the next couple of months. We're not expecting a major overhaul with design changes, but even a simple chip upgrade will bring major improvements to Apple's set-top box. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've rounded up all the latest Apple TV rumors. ...
Read Full Article150 comments
iOS 26 Maps Glass

Apple Reportedly Moving Ahead With Ads in Maps App

Sunday October 26, 2025 6:22 am PDT by
Apple Maps could feature integrated ads as soon as next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple's plan to bring more ads to iOS is moving "gaining traction," with the Maps app being next in line. The project will apparently give restaurants and other businesses the option to pay to have their details featured more prominently in...
Read Full Article425 comments
iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

iOS 26.1 Beta Liquid Glass Battery Drain Test: Tinted vs Clear Mode

Friday October 24, 2025 2:30 pm PDT by
In the fourth iOS 26.1 beta, Apple added a "Tinted" option that reduces the translucency of Liquid Glass for those who prefer a more opaque look. I saw some comments wondering whether the setting might preserve battery life, so I thought I'd do some testing. Test Settings I did four separate tests using the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and I kept the parameters as similar as possible. Here are the...
Read Full Article109 comments
iOS 26

6 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 26.1

Wednesday October 29, 2025 4:22 am PDT by
Apple is about to drop iOS 26.1, the first major point release since iOS 26 was rolled out in September, and there are at least six notable changes and improvements to look forward to. We've rounded them up below. Apple has already provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 26.1, which means Apple will likely roll out the update to all compatible...
Read Full Article49 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

M6 MacBook Pro: Release Date, Pricing, and What to Expect

Monday October 27, 2025 9:15 am PDT by
Apple this month refreshed the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model with its new M5 chip, and higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are expected to follow in early 2026. However, these machines will represent the final update to the current design, with Apple reportedly developing a completely new version of the MacBook Pro packed with next-generation hardware...
Read Full Article140 comments
iOS 26

Apple Seeds iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1 Release Candidates

Tuesday October 28, 2025 1:07 pm PDT by
Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1 updates for testing purposes. The RCs betas come a week after Apple released the fourth betas. The new betas can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software...
Read Full Article57 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:15 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. iOS 26.1 is currently in beta testing. The update will likely be released in the first half of November, and it is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, but some...
Read Full Article35 comments
swift for android

Developers Can Now Make Android Apps With Apple's Swift

Sunday October 26, 2025 4:23 am PDT by
The first preview release of the Swift SDK for Android was published this week, allowing developers to build Android apps in Swift with official tooling and making it easier to share code across iOS and Android. The SDK enables Android apps to be built in Swift using officially supported tooling rather than community workarounds. In June, it was announced that Apple's Swift programming...
Read Full Article39 comments