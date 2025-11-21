Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now on AirPods, iPads, Accessories, and More

We're officially just one week away from Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon.

Specifically, we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Of course, these are early Black Friday deals, so even better discounts could emerge later in the month, but if you're shopping right now these are all the best prices around.



Our Top Picks

AirPods



AirPods deals are in abundance this Black Friday season, with best-ever prices on AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, and AirPods Pro 3. You can also find a steep $119 discount on AirPods Max right now, and all of these discounts are available on Amazon.

iPhone

Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models during the holiday shopping season.



AT&T

iPhone 17: Up to $700 off with eligible trade-in

iPhone 17 Pro: No cost with eligible trade-in

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in

Starting with AT&T, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in, and the iPhone Air for up to $700 off with eligible trade-in. Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available at up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in.

If you switch to AT&T from a different carrier, AT&T will pay off your phone balance at up to $800 off per line. AT&T also has the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 available with an offer. If you buy one, you can get $300 off the second.



Verizon

iPhone 17 Pro: No cost with new line on Unlimited Ultimate

iPhone 17: No cost with new line on MyPlan

iPhone Accessories: Save on iPhone accessories

New and existing Verizon customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro at no cost this Black Friday season. For the iPhone 17, no trade-in is required but you must add a new line to Verizon's MyPlan.

In terms of watches, Verizon is offering the new Apple Watch SE 3 at no cost when you trade-in your old device on select Unlimited plans.



T-Mobile

T-Mobile's offers are nearly identical to AT&T's. You can get the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro at no cost when you trade in an old device and purchase the new device on an eligible unlimited plan. Otherwise, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro Max for up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in on unlimited plans.

For Apple Watches at T-Mobile, you can get the Apple Watch SE 3 for $99.00 when adding a new watch line on select Unlimited plans. If you plan on buying two models, you can get up to $300 off the second when adding a new watch line on select Unlimited plans.



Visible

Visible is offering 50 percent off its Visible+ Pro plan this season, with the code BLACKFRIDAY50 at checkout. After entering this deal, you can get the plan for $225/year, down from $450/year.

For Apple specific offers, if you purchase any iPhone this holiday season, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch SE at no cost. To get this deal, you will need to be a new Visible member joining on the Visible+ Pro annual plan and purchase any new iPhone, then enter the code APPLEWATCH at checkout.

Mac

M5 MacBook Pro

Amazon has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,444.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

If you're shopping for any other models of the M5 MacBook Pro, you'll want to take a look at our exclusive offers at Expercom. In regards to both 1TB models, as well as a few custom higher-end models, you'll find the best prices here, and our discount has been applied automatically to every computer. Some examples of deals are listed below.

M4 MacBook Air

You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00, down from $999.00, a new all-time low price on the computer that beats the previous low by about $50. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

Mac Mini

Amazon is taking $120 off the 256GB model of the M4 Mac mini in early Black Friday deals, as well as over $100 off 512GB models.

M4 iMac

Amazon has $150 off a few of Apple's M4 iMac, with prices starting at $1,149.00 for the entry-level model with 8-core, 16GB RAM, and 256GB.

Apple Watch

Series 11

Amazon has introduced the first big discounts on a few Apple Watch Series 11 models, including both GPS and cellular devices. You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $349.99, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $379.99, down from $429.00.

SE 2 and SE 3

The Apple Watch SE 3 received its first major discount on Amazon this week, with $49 off the 44mm GPS model.

Prices on the Apple Watch SE 2 start at just $159.99 for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE, then increase to $189.99 for the 44mm GPS model. Both of these are $89 discounts on the wearables, and all-time low prices on each device.

iPad

M3 iPad Air

We're tracking record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup for Black Friday, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. This sale includes savings on both Wi-Fi and cellular models of the tablet, and it's been a few weeks since we last saw these all-time low prices.

Prices start at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $150 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a match for the best-ever price seen on these tablets.

Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $150 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $599.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $799.00, both representing record low prices.

11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

M5 iPad Pro

Amazon has the first notable discounts on Apple's brand new M5 iPad Pro, with the entry-level 11-inch model available for $899.99, down from $999.00.

For the larger models, you can save up to $169 on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro on Amazon this week. If you're shopping for the 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi model, Amazon has this tablet for $2,230.00, down from $2,399.00, as well as a few other 13-inch models between $50 and $137 off.

11-Inch M5 iPad Pro

13-Inch M5 iPad Pro

iPad mini 7

Amazon this week has low prices on nearly every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

11th Gen iPad

Amazon this week is taking $70 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $279.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

Accessories

Apple Pencil Pro

You can get the Apple Pencil Pro available for $99.00, down from $129.00.

AirTag

Amazon has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $64.98, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory.

If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $17.97, which is another all-time low price.



iPhone 17 Cases

Amazon this week brought back big discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. We're also tracking a few discounts on other accessories like the FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe.

Clear Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 17

Clear Case - $27.98, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $31.44, down from $49.00

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

More Black Friday Sales

We're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.