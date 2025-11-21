Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now on AirPods, iPads, Accessories, and More

by

We're officially just one week away from Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon.

General Black Friday Deals 25 RedNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Of course, these are early Black Friday deals, so even better discounts could emerge later in the month, but if you're shopping right now these are all the best prices around.

Table of Contents

You can use the links below to jump directly to the section you're shopping for today.

Our Top Picks

AirPods

airpods pro 3 red holiday
AirPods deals are in abundance this Black Friday season, with best-ever prices on AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, and AirPods Pro 3. You can also find a steep $119 discount on AirPods Max right now, and all of these discounts are available on Amazon.

$49 OFF
AirPods 4 for $79.99

$69 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $109.99

$29 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $219.99

$119 OFF
AirPods Max for $429.99

iPhone

iphone 17 holiday

Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models during the holiday shopping season.

AT&T

Starting with AT&T, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in, and the iPhone Air for up to $700 off with eligible trade-in. Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available at up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in.

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at AT&T

If you switch to AT&T from a different carrier, AT&T will pay off your phone balance at up to $800 off per line. AT&T also has the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 available with an offer. If you buy one, you can get $300 off the second.

Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro at no cost this Black Friday season. For the iPhone 17, no trade-in is required but you must add a new line to Verizon's MyPlan.

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at Verizon

In terms of watches, Verizon is offering the new Apple Watch SE 3 at no cost when you trade-in your old device on select Unlimited plans.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's offers are nearly identical to AT&T's. You can get the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro at no cost when you trade in an old device and purchase the new device on an eligible unlimited plan. Otherwise, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro Max for up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in on unlimited plans.

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at T-Mobile

For Apple Watches at T-Mobile, you can get the Apple Watch SE 3 for $99.00 when adding a new watch line on select Unlimited plans. If you plan on buying two models, you can get up to $300 off the second when adding a new watch line on select Unlimited plans.

Visible

Visible is offering 50 percent off its Visible+ Pro plan this season, with the code BLACKFRIDAY50 at checkout. After entering this deal, you can get the plan for $225/year, down from $450/year.

50% OFF
Visible+ Pro Plan for $225/Year

For Apple specific offers, if you purchase any iPhone this holiday season, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch SE at no cost. To get this deal, you will need to be a new Visible member joining on the Visible+ Pro annual plan and purchase any new iPhone, then enter the code APPLEWATCH at checkout.

Mac

M5 MacBook Pro

m5 macbook pro holiday

Amazon has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,444.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

$156 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,444.00

$158 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/1TB) for $1,642.00

If you're shopping for any other models of the M5 MacBook Pro, you'll want to take a look at our exclusive offers at Expercom. In regards to both 1TB models, as well as a few custom higher-end models, you'll find the best prices here, and our discount has been applied automatically to every computer. Some examples of deals are listed below.

Note: We're currently seeing an issue where clicking on the Expercom links in this article may not show the discounted pricing. Opening the links in a new tab/window or manually copying and pasting them into your browser should, however, work. The issue seems to only affect Safari, with Chrome, Firefox, and several other browsers working fine in our testing.

M4 MacBook Air

m4 macbook air holiday

You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00, down from $999.00, a new all-time low price on the computer that beats the previous low by about $50. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

$250 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00

$250 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.00

Mac Mini

mac mini holiday

Amazon is taking $120 off the 256GB model of the M4 Mac mini in early Black Friday deals, as well as over $100 off 512GB models.

$120 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (256GB) for $479.00

$109 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (512GB) for $689.99

M4 iMac

imac holiday

Amazon has $150 off a few of Apple's M4 iMac, with prices starting at $1,149.00 for the entry-level model with 8-core, 16GB RAM, and 256GB.

$150 OFF
M4 iMac (8-core/256GB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
M4 iMac (10-core/256GB) for $1,349.00

Apple Watch

Series 11

apple watch series 11 holiday

Amazon has introduced the first big discounts on a few Apple Watch Series 11 models, including both GPS and cellular devices. You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $349.99, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $379.99, down from $429.00.

$49 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $349.99

$49 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $379.99

SE 2 and SE 3

apple watch se 3 holiday

The Apple Watch SE 3 received its first major discount on Amazon this week, with $49 off the 44mm GPS model.

$49 OFF
Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm GPS) for $199.99

$49 OFF
Apple Watch SE 3 (44mm GPS) for $229.99

Prices on the Apple Watch SE 2 start at just $159.99 for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE, then increase to $189.99 for the 44mm GPS model. Both of these are $89 discounts on the wearables, and all-time low prices on each device.

$89 OFF
Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm GPS) for $159.99

$89 OFF
Apple Watch SE 2 (44mm GPS) for $189.99

iPad

M3 iPad Air

ipad air holiday red

We're tracking record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup for Black Friday, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. This sale includes savings on both Wi-Fi and cellular models of the tablet, and it's been a few weeks since we last saw these all-time low prices.

Prices start at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $150 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a match for the best-ever price seen on these tablets.

$150 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $649.00

Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $150 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $599.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $799.00, both representing record low prices.

11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

M5 iPad Pro

m5 ipad pro holiday

Amazon has the first notable discounts on Apple's brand new M5 iPad Pro, with the entry-level 11-inch model available for $899.99, down from $999.00.

$99 OFF
11-inch 256GB Wi-Fi M5 iPad Pro for $899.99

$100 OFF
13-inch 512GB Wi-Fi M5 iPad Pro for $1,399.00

For the larger models, you can save up to $169 on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro on Amazon this week. If you're shopping for the 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi model, Amazon has this tablet for $2,230.00, down from $2,399.00, as well as a few other 13-inch models between $50 and $137 off.

11-Inch M5 iPad Pro

13-Inch M5 iPad Pro

iPad mini 7

ipad mini 7 holiday

Amazon this week has low prices on nearly every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

11th Gen iPad

ipad holiday red

Amazon this week is taking $70 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $279.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

$70 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $279.00

$70 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $379.00

$70 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $579.00

Accessories

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro holiday

You can get the Apple Pencil Pro available for $99.00, down from $129.00.

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

AirTag

airtag holiday

Amazon has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $64.98, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory.

$34 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $64.98

If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $17.97, which is another all-time low price.

iPhone 17 Cases

iphone 17 case holiday 1

Amazon this week brought back big discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. We're also tracking a few discounts on other accessories like the FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe.

UP TO 26% OFF
iPhone 17 Cases at Amazon

iPhone Air

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

More Black Friday Sales

We're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

