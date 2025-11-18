Sony's Early Black Friday Sale Introduces Big Savings on Headphones, TVs, and More

Sony is hosting an early Black Friday sale with savings on the company's best headphones, speakers, sound bars, TVs, photography equipment, and more.

We've collected a few of the most notable products on sale in the lists below, but be sure to head to Sony's website for the full list of deals. Most devices have an option for free pickup if you live near a Best Buy location that offers local pickup.

You can get Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 Premium Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $249.99 during this event, down from $399.99. There are also a few earbuds and other noise canceling headphones on sale with notable discounts, all of which have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes.

Headphones

Earbuds

TVs

