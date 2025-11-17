Samsung Expands Early Black Friday Sale With More Deals on Monitors, TVs, Appliances, and More

Samsung kicked off a sitewide early Black Friday sale a few weeks ago, and today the company has expanded this sale with even more savings, as well as even steeper discounts on existing deals. This includes sales on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, home appliances, and more.

samsung best holidayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights from this event include quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including a new all-time low price on The Frame Pro models. You can get the 2025 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99 ($600 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).

Samsung Early Black Friday Sale

Other deals include savings on monitors like the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $399.99 ($300 off), the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor for $1,099.99 ($700 off), and more. We're also tracking big markdowns on home appliances including refrigerators and washer/dryers, and a few Galaxy device discounts.

Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset also has a few notable offers during this event, including up to $1,140 in savings with the Explorer Pack. This features various content at no extra cost with the purchase of the Galaxy XR, like one year of YouTube Premium, one year of Google AI Pro, and more.

If you purchase the Galaxy XR alongside other Galaxy products, there are also a few bundle offers during the early Black Friday sale. You can get 70 percent off Galaxy Buds3, 44 percent off Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and 25 percent off Galaxy Watch8 Classic when bundled with the headset.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

