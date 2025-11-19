Get Nomad's Apple Watch Bands for Up to 30% Off in Black Friday Sale

Nomad kicked off its official Black Friday event this week with sitewide savings on its best gear, plus a deal of the day that will change every day in the lead-up to November 28. Today's deal of the day is 30 percent off the Sport Band Glow 2.0 for Apple Watch Ultra.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Otherwise, Nomad's Black Friday sale has up to 30 percent off iPhone 17 cases, wireless chargers, cables, Apple Watch Bands, and lifestyle gear. All of these discounts have been automatically applied and do not require any coupon codes to see the final sale prices.

This sitewide sale knocks the price of Nomad's Modern Case for iPhone 17 and Rugged Case down to $39.00, from $49.00. You can also get the Modern Leather Case for iPhone 17 for $60.00, down from $75.00.

If you're shopping for Apple Watch Bands, Nomad's Rocky Point Band for Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $63.00, down from $79.00. The Titanium Band for Apple Watch Ultra is down to $169.00, from $199.00.

In addition to these discounts on newer products, Nomad's overstock sale has big markdowns on older gear like iPhone 16 cases, Apple Watch Bands, wireless chargers, and more.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.