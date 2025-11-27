Best Black Friday Streaming Deals - Save Big on Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, and More

by

We've been focusing on deals on physical products over the past few weeks, but Black Friday is also a great time of year to purchase a streaming membership. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and more.

streaming black friday 2025Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple TV

apple tv holiday

Apple is offering an Apple TV promotion for new and returning subscribers for Black Friday this year. Eligible customers can get six months of Apple TV for just $5.99 per month.

OVER 50% OFF
Apple TV for $5.99/Month

After the six-month period, the subscription price will increase to $12.99, which is the regular price for the Apple TV service.

At $5.99 per month, Apple is discounting Apple TV by over 50 percent. The deal will be available through December 1 on the Apple TV website.

Existing subscribers are not eligible for the discount, nor are customers who have subscriptions billed through a third-party service.

It's also worth noting that you can get a bundle of Apple TV and Peacock Premium/Premium Plus at a discounted rate this season.

Disney+ and Hulu

disney new new holiday

Disney has introduced a new promotion on its streaming service, offering a bundle of Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $4.99 per month for 12 months, down from $12.99 per month. After your first year ends it will return to the then-current monthly price unless cancelled.

61% OFF
Disney+ and Hulu Bundle for $4.99/Month

To get the deal, head to the promotion landing page on the Disney+ website and click on the Disney+/Hulu bundle option. This offer is valid only for new and eligible returning subscribers.

Audible

audible holiday

Audible's holiday deal takes the service down to only $0.99 per month for your first three months, plus $20 in Audible credit. This is more than 90 percent off the regular $14.95 monthly price of the service.

OVER 90% OFF
Audible for $0.99/Month

After the end of your first three months, the service will auto-renew at the then-current price, unless you cancel. This offer will end on December 1.

Amazon Music Unlimited

amazon music holiday

In another Amazon-related deal, the retailer is offering three months of its Amazon Music Unlimted streaming service for free. After the end of your first three months, the service will auto-renew at $11.99/month unless you cancel.

FREE
Amazon Music Unlimited First Three Months

Amazon Music Unlimited offers 100 million songs ad-free, podcasts, Audible audiobooks, spatial audio, and more.

Paramount+

paramount holiday

The best Paramount+ offer for this Black Friday is a nice discount tied into Walmart+ and its rewards system. If you sign up for Walmart+ at its new discounted rate of $49.00 for your first year (regular $98/year), you'll find multiple streaming service discounts at your disposal.

FREE
Paramount+ Essential with Walmart+

One of these includes the option to activate a subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan at no extra cost, so long as you have an active Walmart+ account. This is Paramount's ad-supported tier, and you can upgrade to Paramount+ Premium for an additional monthly or yearly fee.

Peacock

peacock holiday

Similar to Paramount+, the best Peacock discount you can find this Black Friday season is bundled with Walmart+. If you take advantage of the 50 percent off Walmart+ offer, you'll gain access to Peacock Premium at no extra cost.

FREE
Peacock Premium with Walmart+

Peacock Premium is the ad-supported tier of the streaming service, and this does not include access to Peacock Premium Plus. It's also worth noting that Walmart+ members have the option to switch between Peacock and Paramount+ once every 90 days.

If you're interested in both Apple TV and Peacock, you can get a bundle of Apple TV and Peacock Premium/Premium Plus at a discounted rate this season.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find this holiday season? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Popular Stories

streaming black friday 2025

Black Friday Streaming Deals Include Big Savings on Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV, and More

Monday November 24, 2025 8:03 am PST by
We've been focusing on deals on physical products over the past few weeks, but Black Friday is also a great time of year to purchase a streaming membership. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article27 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

Foldable iPhone to Debut These Three Breakthrough Features

Tuesday November 25, 2025 7:09 am PST by
Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in fall 2026, and it's shaping up to include three standout features that could set it apart from the competition. The book-style foldable will reportedly feature an industry-first 24-megapixel under-display camera built into the inner display, according to a recent JP Morgan equity research report. That...
Read Full Article122 comments
General Black Friday Deals 25 Red

Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now on AirPods, iPads, Accessories, and More

Friday November 21, 2025 8:48 am PST by
We're only a few days away from Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When...
Read Full Article4 comments
General Apps Messages Redux

Singapore Orders Changes to iMessage by December

Tuesday November 25, 2025 6:39 am PST by
Singapore has ordered Apple to block or filter messages on iMessage that impersonate government agencies, requiring the company to implement new anti-spoofing protections by December as part of efforts to curb rising online scams, the Straits Times reports. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it had issued an Implementation Directive to Apple under the Online Criminal Harms...
Read Full Article30 comments
iPhone Pocket Short

iPhone Pocket is Now Completely Sold Out Worldwide

Tuesday November 25, 2025 7:16 am PST by
Apple recently teamed up with Japanese fashion brand ISSEY MIYAKE to create the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition knitted accessory designed to carry an iPhone. However, it is now completely sold out in all countries where it was released. iPhone Pocket became available to order on Apple's online store starting Friday, November 14, in the United States, France, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, ...
Read Full Article136 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: iPhone 18 Pro Looks Like a Huge Upgrade

Friday November 21, 2025 9:10 am PST by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the new features and improvements expected to come to next year's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Apple's next-generation iPhones are less than ten months away and we already have a good idea about what to expect based on corroborated leaks, rumors,...
Read Full Article49 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.2 Adds These New Features to Your iPhone

Thursday November 20, 2025 10:50 am PST by
iOS 26.2 is currently in beta testing. The upcoming update includes a handful of new features and changes on the iPhone, including a new Liquid Glass slider for the Lock Screen's clock, offline lyrics for Apple Music, and more. In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 26.2 will be released to all users in December, but it did not provide a specific release date. Keep reading...
Read Full Article27 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 27 Will Reportedly Have Two Key Upgrades

Sunday November 23, 2025 8:48 am PST by
iOS 27 will reportedly have two major elements: quality improvements and new AI features. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is focused on improving "quality and underlying performance" over adding new features. Gurman said there is one exception to this rule, though, as he expects...
Read Full Article177 comments
apple news banner

Apple News Loses CNN

Monday November 24, 2025 7:56 am PST by
American multinational news company CNN has abruptly pulled its content from Apple News, Semafor reports. CNN quietly removed its stories from Apple News over the weekend and there is no longer a feed from the network to subscribe to in the app. This effectively ends its distribution agreement with Apple while the two sides negotiate new terms. Discussions are apparently ongoing and CNN's...
Read Full Article135 comments