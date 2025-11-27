Best Black Friday Streaming Deals - Save Big on Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, and More

We've been focusing on deals on physical products over the past few weeks, but Black Friday is also a great time of year to purchase a streaming membership. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and more.

Apple TV

Apple is offering an Apple TV promotion for new and returning subscribers for Black Friday this year. Eligible customers can get six months of Apple TV for just $5.99 per month.

After the six-month period, the subscription price will increase to $12.99, which is the regular price for the Apple TV service.

At $5.99 per month, Apple is discounting Apple TV by over 50 percent. The deal will be available through December 1 on the Apple TV website.

Existing subscribers are not eligible for the discount, nor are customers who have subscriptions billed through a third-party service.

It's also worth noting that you can get a bundle of Apple TV and Peacock Premium/Premium Plus at a discounted rate this season.



Disney+ and Hulu

Disney has introduced a new promotion on its streaming service, offering a bundle of Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $4.99 per month for 12 months, down from $12.99 per month. After your first year ends it will return to the then-current monthly price unless cancelled.

To get the deal, head to the promotion landing page on the Disney+ website and click on the Disney+/Hulu bundle option. This offer is valid only for new and eligible returning subscribers.



Audible

Audible's holiday deal takes the service down to only $0.99 per month for your first three months, plus $20 in Audible credit. This is more than 90 percent off the regular $14.95 monthly price of the service.

After the end of your first three months, the service will auto-renew at the then-current price, unless you cancel. This offer will end on December 1.



Amazon Music Unlimited

In another Amazon-related deal, the retailer is offering three months of its Amazon Music Unlimted streaming service for free. After the end of your first three months, the service will auto-renew at $11.99/month unless you cancel.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers 100 million songs ad-free, podcasts, Audible audiobooks, spatial audio, and more.



Paramount+

The best Paramount+ offer for this Black Friday is a nice discount tied into Walmart+ and its rewards system. If you sign up for Walmart+ at its new discounted rate of $49.00 for your first year (regular $98/year), you'll find multiple streaming service discounts at your disposal.

One of these includes the option to activate a subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan at no extra cost, so long as you have an active Walmart+ account. This is Paramount's ad-supported tier, and you can upgrade to Paramount+ Premium for an additional monthly or yearly fee.



Peacock

Similar to Paramount+, the best Peacock discount you can find this Black Friday season is bundled with Walmart+. If you take advantage of the 50 percent off Walmart+ offer, you'll gain access to Peacock Premium at no extra cost.

Peacock Premium is the ad-supported tier of the streaming service, and this does not include access to Peacock Premium Plus. It's also worth noting that Walmart+ members have the option to switch between Peacock and Paramount+ once every 90 days.

If you're interested in both Apple TV and Peacock, you can get a bundle of Apple TV and Peacock Premium/Premium Plus at a discounted rate this season.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.