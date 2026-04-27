 Apple's M5 MacBook Air Returns to $949.99 Low Price on Amazon - MacRumors
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Apple's M5 MacBook Air Returns to $949.99 Low Price on Amazon

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Earlier this month, Amazon introduced a few new record low prices on the M5 MacBook Air and the best deal is back today. You can get the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.99, down from $1,099.00, available in all colors.

m5 macbook air springNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You'll find up to $150 off every model of the M5 MacBook Air on Amazon, with free delivery around May 2 for most models. In terms of other 13-inch models, Amazon also has the 24GB/1TB model for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these represent a match for the record low prices for each configuration.

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $949.99

$150 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (24GB/1TB) for $1,349.00

In terms of the 15-inch models, you'll find up to $150 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,149.99 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include both 1TB models on sale.

$149 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,149.99

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,349.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (24GB/1TB) for $1,549.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

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Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
27 minutes ago at 06:34 am
Speaking as an owner of a 13" MBA M5 24/1TB from Amazon, these are incredible machines.

So much power for the price here.

Incredible value, especially in 2026 with all that's going on with component prices.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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