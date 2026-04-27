Apple's M5 MacBook Air Returns to $949.99 Low Price on Amazon
Earlier this month, Amazon introduced a few new record low prices on the M5 MacBook Air and the best deal is back today. You can get the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.99, down from $1,099.00, available in all colors.
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You'll find up to $150 off every model of the M5 MacBook Air on Amazon, with free delivery around May 2 for most models. In terms of other 13-inch models, Amazon also has the 24GB/1TB model for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these represent a match for the record low prices for each configuration.
In terms of the 15-inch models, you'll find up to $150 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,149.99 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include both 1TB models on sale.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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