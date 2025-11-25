Popular Brands Including Twelve South and Satechi Kick Off Big Black Friday Sales on Amazon

Well-known brands including Twelve South, Satechi, and more have introduced big discounts on Amazon for Black Friday this week. Below we've shared all the best deals you can find from these companies, with deals on everything from MacBook stands to MagSafe-compatible chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and robot vacuums.



Twelve South

Twelve South's big Black Friday sale kicked off this week on Amazon, and you can find the year's best prices on BookArc MacBook stands, wireless charging stations, AirFly, and more. Our pick of the sale is the HiRise 3 Deluxe Wireless Charging Station, which can simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, for $59.99, down from $149.99.

MacBook Stands

Chargers

Miscellaneous

Satechi

Jackery

Ecovacs

Anker

Highlights of Anker's Black Friday sale on Amazon include the 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $29.99 ($19 off) and the popular 60,000mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Light for $79.98, down from $149.99.



You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.