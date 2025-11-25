Popular Brands Including Twelve South and Satechi Kick Off Big Black Friday Sales on Amazon
Well-known brands including Twelve South, Satechi, and more have introduced big discounts on Amazon for Black Friday this week. Below we've shared all the best deals you can find from these companies, with deals on everything from MacBook stands to MagSafe-compatible chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and robot vacuums.
Twelve South
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Twelve South's big Black Friday sale kicked off this week on Amazon, and you can find the year's best prices on BookArc MacBook stands, wireless charging stations, AirFly, and more. Our pick of the sale is the HiRise 3 Deluxe Wireless Charging Station, which can simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, for $59.99, down from $149.99.
MacBook Stands
- BookArc Flex MacBook Stand (Black) - $19.99, down from $39.99
- BookArc Flex MacBook Stand (White) - $19.99, down from $39.99
- BookArc Flex MacBook Stand (Chrome) - $19.99, down from $36.58
- Curve Nano MagSafe Stand - $28.99, down from $34.99
Chargers
- HiRise 2 Deluxe Wireless Charging Station - $39.99, down from $59.99
- PowerBug Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charger - $39.99, down from $49.99
- HiRise 3 Deluxe Wireless Charging Station - $59.99, down from $149.99
- Butterfly 2-in-1 Compact Foldable Wireless Charger - $69.99, down from $99.99
Miscellaneous
- PowerCord 30W USB-C Cable - $19.99, down from $29.99
- AirFly SE - $25.99, down from $39.99
- PlugBug 4-Port Hub - $69.99, down from $119.99
Satechi
- FindAll Keychain with Find My - $20.99, down from $29.99
- FindAll Wallet Card with Find My - $23.99, down from $34.99
- FindAll Luggage Tag with Find My - $30.99, down from $44.99
- FindAll Glasses Case with Find My - $33.59, down from $49.99
Jackery
- Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station - $349.00, down from $499.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Solar Generator - $1,999.00, down from $4,399.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Kit - $2,998.00, down from $6,499.00
Ecovacs
- Deebot N30 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop - $349.99, down from $699.99
- Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum - $399.99, down from $1,099.99
- Deebot T50 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $499.99, down from $699.99
- Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $699.99, down from $1,299.99
Anker
Highlights of Anker's Black Friday sale on Amazon include the 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $29.99 ($19 off) and the popular 60,000mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Light for $79.98, down from $149.99.
- Nano USB-C 30W Foldable Charger - $11.19, down from $19.99
- 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank - $29.99, down from $49.99
- Soundcore V40i Open-Ear Headphones - $39.99, down from $79.99
- MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger - $57.49, down from $89.99
- 10,000 mAh MagGo Qi2 Power Bank - $54.99, down from $89.99
- 140W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $59.99, down from $99.99
- Power Station with Lantern - $79.98, down from $149.99
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.
