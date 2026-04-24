 Best Apple Deals of the Week: Low Prices on Apple Watch, MacBook Air, AirTag 1, and More - MacRumors
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Best Apple Deals of the Week: Low Prices on Apple Watch, MacBook Air, AirTag 1, and More

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This week's best deals include lowest-ever prices on Apple Watch Series 11, M5 MacBook Air, and AirTag 1. We're also tracking some last-minute Earth Day deals on Anker accessories below.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf GreenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

M5 MacBook Air

m5 macbook air green 2

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,149.00

Amazon has a few record low prices on the new M5 MacBook Air this week, with $150 off select models of the brand new notebook. Stock has begun dwindling on these notebooks and we're no longer tracking an all-time low price on the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, but most other configurations have availability.

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch series 11 green 2

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes many aluminum models of the Series 11 on sale at record low prices.

AirTag 1

airtag green 2

  • What's the deal? Take $42 off first gen AirTag
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$42 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack (1st Gen) for $56.99

Woot this week introduced a great deal on Apple's first generation AirTag 4-Pack, and it's set to last only for a few more hours. You can get this accessory for $56.99, down from $99.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model. The AirTag 4-Pack is in new condition and comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.

Anker

anker green

  • What's the deal? Take $42 off first gen AirTag
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $119.99

We began tracking a few different Earth Day-related sales from Anker this week, including events on Amazon and Anker.com. This includes a wide array of charging accessories like the new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $119.99, down from $149.99.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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