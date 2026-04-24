Best Apple Deals of the Week: Low Prices on Apple Watch, MacBook Air, AirTag 1, and More

This week's best deals include lowest-ever prices on Apple Watch Series 11, M5 MacBook Air, and AirTag 1. We're also tracking some last-minute Earth Day deals on Anker accessories below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



M5 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air

Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has a few record low prices on the new M5 MacBook Air this week, with $150 off select models of the brand new notebook. Stock has begun dwindling on these notebooks and we're no longer tracking an all-time low price on the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, but most other configurations have availability.



Apple Watch Series 11

What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes many aluminum models of the Series 11 on sale at record low prices.



AirTag 1

What's the deal? Take $42 off first gen AirTag

Take $42 off first gen AirTag Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Woot this week introduced a great deal on Apple's first generation AirTag 4-Pack, and it's set to last only for a few more hours. You can get this accessory for $56.99, down from $99.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model. The AirTag 4-Pack is in new condition and comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.



Anker

What's the deal? Take $42 off first gen AirTag

Take $42 off first gen AirTag Where can I get it? Amazon and Anker

Amazon and Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We began tracking a few different Earth Day-related sales from Anker this week, including events on Amazon and Anker.com. This includes a wide array of charging accessories like the new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $119.99, down from $149.99.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.