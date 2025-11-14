Walmart Black Friday Deals Begin Today With Low Prices on Headphones, TVs, and More

Walmart's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off today, with an online shopping event that's also seeing some matching deals in retail locations. There are quite a few major discounts in this sale, including savings on headphones, TVs, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Walmart's Black Friday Schedule

The first part of Walmart's Black Friday sale has begun online for all shoppers, and it was available five hours early for Walmart+ members. The second event will run from November 25 through November 30 and be online only for the first two days. Once Black Friday hits on November 28, the sale will switch to include retail locations for the remainder of the duration. Walmart+ members get five hours early access beginning November 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.



Friday 11/14: First event begins online and in retail stores

Monday 11/24: Second event begins online at 7 p.m. Eastern Time for Walmart+ members

Tuesday 11/25: Second event opens for all shoppers

Friday 11/28: Black Friday begins in stores at 6 a.m. local time

Monday 12/1: Cyber Monday begins

Walmart+ Membership

If you aren't a Walmart+ member, you can get 50 percent off a membership for a limited time during this event. You'll pay $49 for one year of Walmart+, and this offer will run through December 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Deals Available Now

Like many retailers, Walmart's Black Friday offerings are wide and varied. You'll find major markdowns on video games, appliances, TVs, smart home products, speakers, headphones, and more. We've divided up some of the major discount categories in the sections below.

Apple

Walmart is coming out of the gate with some heavy-hitter Apple deals, including a new record low price on the Apple Watch Series 10. You can get the 42mm GPS device for $249.00 and the 46mm GPS device for $279.00, both $150 discounts and best-ever prices.

Next, Walmart has the AirTag 1-Pack for just $18.00 during its early Black Friday event, down from $29.00. This is another new all-time low price, and Amazon is matching the sale this week.

For audio deals, Walmart has the AirPods Pro 2 for $139.00, down from $249.00. This isn't quite an all-time low price, but so far it's one of the best deals we've seen on the headphones this holiday shopping season. There's also the Beats Solo Buds for the record low price of $39.00, down from $69.00.



TVs





Audio

Computers

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.