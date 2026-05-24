 Anker 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station Drops to $104.99 on Amazon - MacRumors
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Anker 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station Drops to $104.99 on Amazon

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Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is still available for $104.99 on Amazon this weekend, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price.

anker charging februaryNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

$45 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $104.99

There are plenty of other Anker discounts happening on Amazon this week, including Anker's Prime 14-in-1 Docking Station for $339.98, down from $399.99. Below you'll find a list of the best Anker discounts on Amazon this week, also including wall chargers, portable chargers, and more.

$60 OFF
Anker Prime 14-in-1 Docking Station for $339.98

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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