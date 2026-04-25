 Get AirPods 4 for $99 and AirPods Max 2 for $529.99 on Amazon - MacRumors
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Get AirPods 4 for $99 and AirPods Max 2 for $529.99 on Amazon

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Amazon today has the AirPods 4 available for $99.00, down from $129.00. This remains one of the best deals on the AirPods 4 so far in 2026, and it's accompanied by a solid deal on the AirPods Max 2.

airpods max 2 bright pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple's new AirPods Max 2 launched earlier this month, and Amazon is still one of the only retailers offering a discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight and Starlight color options for $529.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00.

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

$19 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $529.99

Although this is only a $19 discount on the AirPods Max 2, it's the best markdown you'll find online if you're looking to order the new headphones. Free delivery has the AirPods Max 2 arriving around April 30, but they can be delivered as soon as tomorrow with Prime shipping.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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