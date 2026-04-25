Get AirPods 4 for $99 and AirPods Max 2 for $529.99 on Amazon

Amazon today has the AirPods 4 available for $99.00, down from $129.00. This remains one of the best deals on the AirPods 4 so far in 2026, and it's accompanied by a solid deal on the AirPods Max 2.

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Apple's new AirPods Max 2 launched earlier this month, and Amazon is still one of the only retailers offering a discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight and Starlight color options for $529.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00.

Although this is only a $19 discount on the AirPods Max 2, it's the best markdown you'll find online if you're looking to order the new headphones. Free delivery has the AirPods Max 2 arriving around April 30, but they can be delivered as soon as tomorrow with Prime shipping.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.