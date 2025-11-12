While it was rumored that Apple planned to release new versions of the HomePod mini, Apple TV, and AirTag this year, it is no longer clear if that will still happen.



Back in January, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple planned to release new HomePod mini and Apple TV models "toward the end of the year," while he at one point expected a new AirTag to launch "around the middle of 2025." Yet, nothing so far.

There are reasons to believe that at least one of the products could be updated imminently, but there are also signs that Apple might hold off until next year.

For starters, HomePod mini inventory is running low at many of Apple's retail stores, and the speaker is completely out of stock at select resellers. That would typically be a sign that a hardware refresh is imminent, but it is already mid-November, so it is getting late in the year. Apple just updated its online store for the holiday season, and it even highlights the existing five-year-old HomePod mini as a gift idea.

"We are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a press release at the end of October. Did he mean no more new products this year? Maybe. Maybe not.

Apple rarely launches new products in the second half of November or December, but it has happened a few times. For example, the original 16-inch MacBook Pro was announced in November 2019, and the AirPods Max were unveiled in December 2020. So, anything is possible. Just keep your expectations low.

All in all, the reality is that nobody seems to know if the HomePod mini, Apple TV, and AirTag will be updated this year anymore — at least until the next rumor surfaces.

If the HomePod mini and Apple TV do not end up being updated until 2026, it could be the result of Apple delaying its more personalized version of Siri until next year, as Gurman expects both devices to support the revamped assistant. The improved Siri is currently expected to launch as part of iOS 26.4 in March or April. It is possible that Apple would want to show off the new-and-improved Siri at the same time as the first new devices that will run it, including the company's long-rumored smart home hub.

The current HomePod mini was unveiled in October 2020, while the latest-generation Apple TV 4K was released in October 2022.

It is harder to explain why the AirTag has not been updated yet. Apple unveiled the current version of the accessory in April 2021.

Below, we have recapped rumored features for each product:

What do you think? Will any of these products be updated this year, or is Apple done for now?