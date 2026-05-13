 Samsung Set to Beat Apple to AI Smart Glasses With July Launch - MacRumors
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Samsung Set to Beat Apple to AI Smart Glasses With July Launch

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Samsung is planning a Galaxy Unpacked event for July, and the company plans to introduce new foldable smartphones and AI "Galaxy Glasses," according to Seoul Economic Daily.

Apple Glasses Purple Feature
Samsung's event will take place on July 22, so it will debut new Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Flip8 foldable smartphones just weeks ahead of when Apple's first foldable iPhone is introduced, plus it will beat Apple to AI glasses.

Apple has been racing to develop its own smart glasses to compete with the Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses, but rumors suggest Apple won't launch the glasses until 2027. There is a chance Apple will preview the glasses in 2026, but there's no certainty yet.

Samsung is working with eyewear company Gentle Monster for its AI glasses, and the wearable will run Google's Android XR operating system with Gemini integration. The glasses will feature a high-definition camera, speakers, and a microphone, similar to the Meta Ray-Bans, and there will be no built-in display. AI integration will be a main selling point, with Gemini able to use video captured by the wearer to answer queries. Samsung will link the glasses to Galaxy smartphones and its SmartThings home appliance ecosystem.

The glasses that Samsung is working on sound similar to everything rumored for Apple's own AI glasses. Apple's glasses will rely on Siri, and will include cameras to feed visual information to the AI. Speakers and microphones will be included, but no display is expected for the first version.

Samsung is also planning for a Fold Wide, or a foldable smartphone that's similar to the dimensions that Apple plans to use for its foldable iPhone. Samsung's foldables to date have been taller than they are wide, but Apple is planning for a wider, iPad-like 4:5 aspect ratio.

After Samsung's event, Apple will unveil its next smartphones at its traditional September event. Dates are not known at this time.

Tag: Samsung

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Top Rated Comments

K
Kidseeghost
16 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
I am the only who thinks this things are not the future. Who wants to walk around with a camera attached to the face all the time? Who wants another battery device to babysit and be on the face. Who wants to softwares update their glasses. What about people who need glasses. They can’t take them off in inappropriate situations.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
W
wigby
22 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Samsung wins another sprint to the bottom. They must be so proud.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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