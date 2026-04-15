Apple TV and Peacock $20 Monthly Bundle Available on Amazon Prime Video, Offering a 30% Discount

Apple and Amazon are partnering up for a $19.99/month streaming TV bundle that includes access to Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus.



Available to customers in the U.S. for a limited time, the streaming bundle offers access to both services at a 30% discount, similar to the bundle that launched in October 2025.

‌Apple TV‌ is normally $12.99 per month, while Peacock starts at $16.99 for the Premium plan that's included in the bundle, so that's a $10 monthly saving. Peacock Premium Plus includes the option to download content and watch it offline. It also removes most ads.

The Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus bundle offers customers access to live sports like Premier League soccer and Major League Baseball, Apple Originals like Pluribus and Severance, as well as Peacock shows and moves. Customers can watch content from both services directly through the Prime Video app on compatible devices.



"This bundle makes it easier for customers to seamlessly access even more entertainment options all in one place," Ryan Pirozzi, Head of Prime Video Channels, US, said in a statement. "By expanding the streaming services and bundles available on Prime Video, we're continuing to deliver on our commitment to provide customers with greater choice and seamless access to the shows, movies, and sports they love."

Prime members can subscribe to the bundle via the Prime Video app or visiting the Prime Video website and using their existing Amazon account and payment method.