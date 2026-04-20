 Apple TV Series 'The Savant' Set for July Premiere After Delay - MacRumors
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Apple TV Series 'The Savant' Set for July Premiere After Delay

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Apple is finally planning to release The Savant, an Apple TV series that it delayed following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

apple tv plus the savant
The Savant is set to air in July 2026, according to Variety. The ‌Apple TV‌ show was supposed to come out on Friday, September 26, 2025, but Apple decided not to release it due to the topic and the political climate.

When the series was pulled, star Jessica Chastain said that she was "not aligned" with Apple's decision.

I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They've been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we're not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.

In the last five years since we've been making the show, we've seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country.

These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted. I've never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is.

The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple's decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I'm wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I'll let you know if and when The Savant is released.

Chastain told Variety this weekend that she originally wasn't sure if the show would come out at all, but now she has received confirmation that it will be released. "We're going to see it," she said.

The Savant is a political thriller featuring Chastain as a woman who works undercover on the dark web to infiltrate online hate groups to prevent large-scale public attacks.

The July timing for The Savant has not yet been confirmed by Apple.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

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Top Rated Comments

DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
22 minutes ago at 01:08 pm
Looking forward to it. She's a very good actress. Glad Apple decided to finally release it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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Wasp14
6 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
Glad this is finally being released. It's interesting to me as well that this was inspired by true events. Wish Apple had never delayed it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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Obioban
11 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
Preview looked pretty terrible.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments