Apple's Extended Return Policy Now in Effect for 2025 Holiday Season

Apple's extended return policy went into effect today for the 2025 holiday shopping season. The policy applies to most products sold by Apple online and in its stores, but there are a few exceptions, including most carrier-financed iPhones.



In the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and many other countries, most products purchased between November 12 and December 25 of this year may be returned through January 8, 2026, according to Apple's website. All purchases made after December 25 in those countries are subject to Apple's standard 14-day or 15-day return policy.

In some countries, such as Italy, Spain, Japan, and Mexico, the return window is slightly longer. Apple says eligible products purchased in those countries between November 12 and January 6, 2026 may be returned through January 20, 2026.

Apple has also updated its online store with gift recommendations for the holidays. Notably, this includes the HomePod mini, Apple TV, and AirTag, even those though products have not been updated in years. HomePod mini inventory is low at many Apple Stores, and the speaker is entirely out of stock at select resellers, but there is no clear consensus as to whether it will still be updated this year, as was initially rumored.

In the Apple Store app on the iPhone and iPad, you can send someone a personalized gift email.