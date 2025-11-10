B&H Lists HomePod Mini as Discontinued Amid Refresh Rumors
Apple product retailer B&H is listing all HomePod mini models as discontinued, and no longer offering them for sale. Some other retailers are also listing the HomePod mini as out of stock or on backorder, which suggests that an update isn't too far off.
Adorama lists the HomePod mini as backordered, and select colors are out of stock at Target. Walmart doesn't have any stock that's not from resellers, Staples has no HomePod minis available online, and at least one color is sold out from Verizon. The Midnight color option is unavailable for shipping from Best Buy, though other colors are in stock. Apple is still selling all colors of the speaker, with options available for both immediate shipping and pick up.
Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the HomePod mini, and Bloomberg said it could come as soon as this month. It's possible that the waning stock at third-party retailers is a sign that we'll get a new version of the HomePod mini before the end of 2025.
Apple held an event in September and did a series of product releases in October, casting some doubt that a new model is still on the immediate horizon.
The next HomePod mini is expected to have an upgraded S-series chip inside and Apple's N1 networking chip, but there are no design changes rumored except for refreshed color options.
