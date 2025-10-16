Apple's Next Rumored Products: New HomePod Mini, Apple TV, and More

Apple on Wednesday updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro with its next-generation M5 chip, but previous rumors have indicated that the company still plans to announce at least a few additional products before the end of the year.

HomePod mini and Apple TV
The following Apple products have at one point been rumored to be updated in 2025, although it is unclear if the timeframe for any of them has been pushed back:

The following products are rumored to launch in late 2025 or early 2026:

Apple's exact plans for the rest of the year remain to be seen, but it is not unusual for the company to announce new products in late October through November. Apple has even announced some products in December over the years, such as multiple Mac Pro models, the Pro Display XDR, and the AirPods Max.

HomePod mini and Apple TV inventory is starting to dwindle at select Apple Store locations around the world, as often happens ahead of new models.

As for other Macs, it is possible that no additional models will follow until next year. It would have made sense for the iMac and Mac mini to be updated with the M5 chip alongside the 14-inch MacBook Pro, if they were coming this year, and higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are rumored to launch in early 2026. The next MacBook Air and Mac Studio models are expected to launch next year, too, while the timeframe for the next Mac Pro desktop tower is up in the air.

