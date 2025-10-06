Gurman: Major Apple Leadership Shakeup Impending With John Ternus as Next CEO

Apple is entering its most significant leadership transition in more than a decade as multiple senior executives prepare to depart and CEO Tim Cook begins to shape the company's next generation of leaders, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Williams, who was viewed as Cook's potential successor for several years, has already handed off his operations responsibilities and will leave the company later this year. His exit marks the first major change in Apple's senior leadership since 2019, when both Chief Design Officer Jony Ive and retail chief Angela Ahrendts departed. Gurman reports that this change is the beginning of a broader reshuffling among Apple's top executives, many of whom have been in their roles for more than a decade.

Former Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller continues to oversee the App Store and product launch events after stepping down from day-to-day operations in 2020. Former Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, who resigned last year, still retains oversight of Apple's real estate and information systems. However, Gurman writes that the company's era of stability "cannot last forever," noting that several executives are now weighing retirement or changes to their roles.

One of the most closely watched figures is John Giannandrea, Apple's senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy. Recruited from Google in 2018, Giannandrea has led Apple's efforts in artificial intelligence, including the rollout of Apple Intelligence. Gurman states that his position "has been uncertain for years" following setbacks with Siri's redevelopment and internal struggles over Apple's AI direction. Some of Giannandrea's responsibilities have been reassigned to Mike Rockwell, who previously led the Vision Pro and is now tasked with improving ‌Siri‌.

Gurman also reports that Apple is considering external candidates to strengthen its AI leadership. Among them is a senior AI executive from Meta Platforms, where recent structural changes have included the hiring of Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang and the creation of a new Superintelligence Labs division.

The company's hardware division may also see turnover. Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies and the executive behind its custom A-series and M-series chips, is said to be "evaluating his future." Under Srouji's leadership, Apple has completed major milestones such as the transition from Intel processors to Apple silicon and the development of its first in-house cellular modem. Potential internal successors include Zongjian Chen, who leads the modem and wireless teams, and Sri Santhanam, who oversees processor design.

Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president for environment, policy, and social initiatives, is another executive reportedly considering retirement. A former administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, Jackson joined Apple in 2013 and has since expanded her responsibilities to include government affairs and accessibility. Gurman writes that her deputies now handle most of Apple's interactions with the federal government, noting that she "has kept a lower profile" in recent years.

‌Tim Cook‌ turns 65 next month and remains at the center of Apple's leadership discussions. With Williams's departure, the company no longer has a clear second-in-command. Gurman notes that "Cook may eventually move into a chairman role," similar to the transitions made by Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Larry Ellison at their respective companies.

The leading internal candidate to succeed Cook is John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering. Gurman identifies Ternus as "the most likely heir apparent," citing his growing visibility within the company and his increasing role in shaping product strategy. Ternus, who joined Apple in 2001 and became senior vice president in 2021, has overseen the design and engineering of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac in recent years.

Gurman says that Apple's public relations teams have already begun "putting the spotlight on Ternus," a signal that the company may be preparing for a gradual transition of power. He was the public face of the iPhone Air launch last month and has recently been featured prominently in Apple's marketing efforts and interviews.

Gurman writes that Ternus, now 50, "fits the mold of a long-term successor," being the same age as Cook when he became CEO in 2011. Apple's board is apparently likely to favor a technologist over an operations or sales executive for its next leader, as the company seeks to reinvigorate innovation in categories such as artificial intelligence, mixed reality, and home automation. "Those close to the company see little doubt that Ternus will eventually be CEO," Gurman added.