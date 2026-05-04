watchOS 27 to Offer New Watch Faces, Including 'Modular Ultra' Variant

For watchOS 27, Apple is testing new Apple Watch faces, and one of them is a simpler version of an existing Apple Watch Ultra watch face that could be coming to standard Series models.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is testing multiple new faces for watchOS 27, code-named "Orchid." One of them is said to be a "simplified take" on the Modular Ultra design.

From the report:

It has the same large clock as the Ultra face but removes the option for a big complication in the center, the row of three smaller complications above the time and information placed around the bezel. The result is a large clock that fills the top two-thirds of the display, with a row of three smaller complications beneath it.

Gurman believes the new face is an attempt to bring the Ultra look to the standard Series watches in a way that dials down the density while still offering more at-a-glance information.

In its current form, the Modular Ultra offers seven complications and six options for the size and layout of the time. With the training bezels providing Vitals and training load, it's arguably the most info-dense face there is.

Separately, Gurman reported last week that watchOS 26.5 will include a new Pride Luminance watch face, with the update expected to drop this month.