Apple CEO Tim Cook Says iPhone Sales Were 'Simply Staggering' Towards End of 2025

Apple today reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of the 2025 calendar year, including record-breaking $143.8 billion revenue that was up 16% year-over-year. These results were driven in part by exceptionally strong iPhone sales.



iPhone revenue in the quarter was $85.2 billion, a new all-time high. That is up from $69.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, a 23% increase.

"iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in Apple's press release announcing its earnings results. Cook told CNBC's Steve Kovach that demand for the iPhone last quarter was "simply staggering" and beat Apple's expectations.

The latest iPhone lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple does not break down iPhone revenue on a model-by-model basis, and it did not comment on which models were most popular last quarter.

The quarter encompassed the 2025 holiday shopping season, so it is safe to say that a lot of people were gifted a shiny new iPhone last month.