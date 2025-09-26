Regular iPhone 17's USB-C Charging Speeds Tested With Apple Chargers

The website ChargerLAB has tested the standard iPhone 17 model's USB-C charging speeds with a variety of Apple's chargers, from 18W to 140W.



The device reached a peak charging speed of around 27W to 28W with these Apple chargers:

29W USB-C Power Adapter

30W USB-C Power Adapter

35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter

35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter

40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max

61W USB-C Power Adapter

67W USB-C Power Adapter

70W USB-C Power Adapter

96W USB-C Power Adapter

140W USB-C Power Adapter

For comparison, the standard iPhone 16 can reach a peak charging speed of around 23W, according to ChargerLAB, so the iPhone 17 can charge a bit faster.

Even though the iPhone 17 Pro models can briefly reach a higher 36W peak USB-C charging speed, Apple says all of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models can be charged up to 50% in 20 minutes with a compatible charger, including its new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max . For comparison, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes with a compatible charger.

Apple's 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max is available to order in the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

Keep in mind you also need an appropriate USB-C cable for fast-charging capabilities, with the most basic or cheap options sometimes not supporting enough power delivery. If you are unsure, the USB-C cable included in the box with iPhones does the trick.

As for wireless MagSafe charging, the standard iPhone 17 reached a peak charging speed of 29W with Apple's latest MagSafe Charger, according to ChargerLAB. For sustained MagSafe charging, Apple says the device can reach up to 25W speeds.

The regular iPhone 17 has proven popular so far.