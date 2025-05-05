Foldable iPhone Said to Have Two Key Advantages

Apple plans to release its first foldable iPhone next year, according to several reporters and analysts who cover the company.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the foldable iPhone will offer two key advantages over other foldable smartphones.

First, he said the foldable iPhone will have a "nearly invisible" crease when unfolded. This means the device's rumored 7.8-inch to 8-inch inner display would have a more seamless design, for an uninterrupted viewing experience.

"Apple looks to stand out from the competition by making the crease less noticeable when the phone is in the open position," he wrote.

Second, the foldable iPhone will be equipped with a "much higher-quality hinge" compared to some other foldable smartphones, according to Gurman. He did not elaborate about this aspect, but Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the hinge will be made with a mix of titanium and stainless steel.

Other foldable iPhone specs that Kuo shared include a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, and a high-density battery. He expects the device to be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded.