MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 17 From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a new iPhone 17 from Apple. GRID Studio is a company that takes discarded Apple devices and turns them into collectible art for Apple fans.



If you're still looking for holiday gifts, GRID Studio has a Christmas sale going on this week. You can get 20 percent off site wide with promo code CM20, and there are also deeper discounts on select items.

The iPhone 2G is available for $299, down from $399. The GRID 2G is one of the most popular devices that GRID Studio sells, because it showcases the first iPhone that Apple made. It highlights all of the components that were in the original 2007 ‌iPhone‌, including the curved shell, power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, and ear piece.



Apple's original ‌iPhone‌ was made well before Apple started manufacturing its own chips, so there are some unique components to reminisce about.

The iPhone 4s is available for $99, down from $139. The ‌iPhone‌ 4S was the last ‌iPhone‌ introduced during Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' lifetime, and it was the first ‌iPhone‌ Apple CEO Tim Cook released without Jobs. It was the fifth ‌iPhone‌ that Apple came out with, and in the name, the "S" stood for Siri. The ‌iPhone‌ 4S was the first ‌iPhone‌ that included Apple's personal assistant.



Compared to the ‌iPhone‌ 4, the ‌iPhone‌ 4S included an upgraded A5 chip, an 8-megapixel camera, and up to 64GB of storage. It ran iOS 5, a major operating system update that brought features like iCloud and iMessage. All of the internal components from the ‌iPhone‌ 4S are thoughtfully arranged in GRID Studio's piece, and there's even a look at the default app arrangement that was available at the time.

GRID has the iPhone 5 available for $109, down from $139. The GRID 5 highlights the 2012 ‌iPhone‌ 5, which was the first ‌iPhone‌ that was developed under Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ and the last ‌iPhone‌ that Apple CEO Steve Jobs was involved with. The ‌iPhone‌ 5 is an important part of Apple's history because it included a taller 4-inch display, and it was the first ‌iPhone‌ to use the Lightning port rather than the 30-pin port.



GRID also makes art from other Apple products, like Apple Watches. The GRID Watch 1st Gen is available for $149, and it features Apple's first-ever Apple Watch. Components include the heart rate sensor, flex cable, display, main board, S1 chip, speaker, power button, battery, and Taptic Engine, along with the casing and band. It's a fun piece of Apple history for Apple Watch fans.



We have an ‌iPhone 17‌ to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.



GRID Studio Giveaway



The contest will run from today (December 5) at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 12. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after December 12 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.