 iPhone 17 Outselling Every Other Phone Worldwide So Far This Year - MacRumors
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iPhone 17 Outselling Every Other Phone Worldwide So Far This Year

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Apple's iPhone 17 was the best-selling smartphone globally in the first quarter of 2026, capturing 6 percent of worldwide unit sales, according to Counterpoint Research's latest Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

iPhone 17 Colors
The iPhone 17 series dominated the top three spots, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max in second place and the iPhone 17 Pro in third. The previous-generation iPhone 16 also held on at sixth place, suggesting there's still strong demand for the model, following its blockbuster sales run throughout last year.

Counterpoint senior analyst Harshit Rastogi credited the iPhone 17's success to upgrades that brought the base model closer to the Pro variants, including higher 256GB base storage, improved cameras, and a faster 120Hz display refresh rate. Not only did the iPhone 17 post double-digit year-over-year growth in China and the U.S., it also tripled its sales in South Korea for the quarter.

Samsung's Galaxy A series filled the remaining five spots, led by the budget-friendly Galaxy A07 4G as the best-selling Android phone of the quarter. Xiaomi's Redmi A5 filled out the list in tenth place.

counterpoint global smartphone sales q1 2026 scaled
Taken together, the top 10 devices accounted for 25% of global smartphone sales -- the highest first-quarter concentration ever recorded, according to Counterpoint. In the meantime, the standard iPhone 17 is set to enjoy a six-month-longer flagship run than usual, with the iPhone 18 expected to see a launch in spring 2027.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17
Tag: Counterpoint
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPhone

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Top Rated Comments

Shalev Lazarof Avatar
Shalev Lazarof
18 minutes ago at 02:58 am
IMO This is the most balanced feature packed iPhone for most users, unless you have specific need that the Air/Pro offer like thin and light form factor, triple camera system etc the 17 checks many boxes of what a smartphone should have in 2026, starting with iOS.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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