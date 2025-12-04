Screen Protectors Without AR Coating Cancel Out iPhone 17's Anti-Reflective Display

The Ceramic Shield 2 material that Apple uses for the iPhone 17 display includes an anti-reflective coating that's designed to cut down on glare. It's a coating that prior-generation iPhone models didn't have, and it can make a difference in bright lighting conditions.



If you're someone who likes to use a screen protector with your ‌iPhone‌, you might be nullifying the anti-reflective property of the ‌iPhone 17‌ display, based on testing done by Astropad.

Compared to the ‌iPhone 17‌, Astropad found that the anti-reflective coating reduces reflections by approximately 50 percent when compared to the iPhone 16, but applying a screen protector without an anti-reflective coating of its own makes the anti-reflective Ceramic Shield 2 coating less effective. According to Astropad, this is because AR coatings are created for direct contact with air, and covering them with an extra layer of material cancels the effect.

Astropad did screen protector testing because it sells Fresh Coat, a screen protector with an anti-reflective coating, and it is promoting Fresh Coat through its testing and report. Astropad says that Fresh Coat and other screen protectors with an anti-reflective coating can replace or even outperform the anti-reflective properties of the ‌iPhone 17‌'s display.



Fresh Coat by Astropad enhances AR clarity on any iPhone, creating a surface nearly 4x less reflective than the display on an iPhone 16 and 2x less reflective than iPhone 17's Ceramic Shield 2.

Astropad did controlled testing with a light meter, and full testing results can be found on the Astropad website.