Rumor Reversal: A20 Chip for iPhones Said to Use TSMC's 2nm Process

by

Earlier this week, the investment firm GF Securities shared multiple research notes regarding Apple's future chips. In one of these notes, it said the A20 chip for the iPhone 18 series would be manufactured with TSMC's third-generation 3nm process, N3P, and in another it said that the chip would use TSMC's newer 2nm process N2.

a20 chip feature
GF Securities is a large organization with many analysts, and it seems like some wires got crossed. In an email to MacRumors, the firm's lead Apple analyst Jeff Pu has since clarified that he believes the A20 chip will be manufactured with the N2 process, so the information about the chip using the N3P process should be disregarded.

Earlier reports had said the A20 chip would be 2nm, so rumors align again.

This is ultimately good news, as it means the A20 chip should have more substantial performance and power efficiency improvements over the A19 chip.

Of course, the iPhone 18 series is still a year and half away from launching, but at least the record has been set straight on this particular rumor.

Tags: iPhone 18, Jeff Pu

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming to These 8 U.S. States, But Rollout Remains Slow

Wednesday March 19, 2025 6:55 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Unfortunately, this feature continues to roll out very slowly. It has been three and a half years since Apple first announced the...
Read Full Article58 comments
iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements

iOS 19 to Have Some of the 'Biggest' Design Changes in iPhone's History

Sunday March 16, 2025 10:35 am PDT by
Apple is planning some of the "biggest iOS and macOS redesigns in its history," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman reiterated that iOS 19 will have a visionOS-like design with more transparent interfaces:The new interfaces will adopt the design principles introduced in visionOS, the software for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That includes greater...
Read Full Article158 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro Already Rumored to Have Five New Features

Tuesday March 18, 2025 1:00 pm PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro models are still around a year and a half away from launching, there are already some early rumors about the devices. Below, we recap some key iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. Under-Screen Face ID In April 2023, display industry analyst Ross Young shared a roadmap showing that iPhone 17 Pro models would feature under-display Face ID. In May 2024, however, Young said ...
Read Full Article76 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Estimated to Cost Nearly Twice as Much as iPhone 16 Pro Max

Monday March 17, 2025 6:42 am PDT by
In an investor research note today with British bank Barclays, analyst Tim Long said Apple's first foldable iPhone could have a starting price in the $2,300 range in the United States, which would make it by far the most expensive iPhone model ever. If the first foldable iPhone starts at $2,299, that means it would cost nearly twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199. ...
Read Full Article260 comments
Bent iPhone Air Feature

Apple Canned Larger iPhone 17 Air Model Over Fears of Bendgate 2.0

Monday March 17, 2025 4:07 am PDT by
Apple prototyped a larger ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air with a 6.9-inch display, but ultimately decided not to go ahead with the device because of fears that it could be susceptible to bending, according to a new report. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, writing in his latest Power On newsletter: When it first started work on the phone, it prototyped a device with a 6.9-inch screen — matching...
Read Full Article94 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

All Four iPhone 17 Models Rumored to Feature Upgraded 24-Megapixel Front Camera and More

Monday March 17, 2025 7:50 pm PDT by
All four iPhone 17 models launching later this year will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today with investment firm GF Securities, Pu shared a chart in which he reiterated that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a 24-megapixel front camera. By comparison, all four ...
Read Full Article50 comments
iPhone 17 Air Fanned Feature

First iPhone 17 Air Case Has Camera Bar, Camera Control Button Cutouts

Wednesday March 19, 2025 5:29 am PDT by
Serial leaker Sonny Dickson today shared an image of what he claims is a first look at a third-party case for Apple's iPhone 17 Air. "If you didn’t know an Air was coming, you'd swear it was a Google Pixel case," he said. Case manufacturers often obtain design specifications of upcoming iPhone models before their release by collaborating with Apple through official partnerships or...
Read Full Article45 comments
General iOS Mail Feature

iOS 18.3.2 Broke iCloud Mail Delivery

Monday March 17, 2025 3:31 pm PDT by
The iOS 18.3.2 update that Apple released last week appears to have broken iCloud Mail for some users. There are multiple complaints on Reddit and the MacRumors forums from users who say that iCloud Mail is not able to push new iCloud emails to their iPhones after the iOS 18.3.2 update. Affected users say that despite having the correct settings enabled, new iCloud emails are not showing up...
Read Full Article81 comments

Top Rated Comments

Two Appleseeds Avatar
Two Appleseeds
32 minutes ago at 08:28 am
Phew! I was freaking out that they still might be running back the 3nm chips for the 18 Pros. Blood pressuring already returning to normal knowing that future efficiency gains are safe and sound
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MRSugarD Avatar
MRSugarD
20 minutes ago at 08:40 am
Yeah, well you know, that's just like Jeff's opinion, man.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iPhoneFan5349 Avatar
iPhoneFan5349
45 minutes ago at 08:16 am

What happens at 0nm? Do we win a prize?
They will use the angstrom as unit of measure and we start again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ArtOfWarfare Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
39 minutes ago at 08:21 am

How much power is this actually going to save? Like, if the iPhone 16 pro used a 2nm chip (if it were even possible to)- how much more usage time would that give the user?
I'm under the impression it's not insignificant... but Apple won't actually pass the savings onto the user. They'll do some combination of putting in smaller battery making the device smaller (and cheaper to manufacture and distribute, but Apple won't lower prices and they'll probably consider the smallness as justification to raise the prices instead) and putting in some other hardware...

Although maybe not. When was the last time Apple put in new hardware that was at all noticeable to regular users? I feel like you have to go all the way back to the iPhone 7's pressure sensor that nobody cared about and was quickly removed. NFC on the 6 might be the last significant new hardware on an iPhone... that correlates well for me with being the last time I bought a new iPhone instead of a used one. It's depressing to think about how incredibly long the iPhone has been stagnant for. Apple is so massively overdue for having a better CEO.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments