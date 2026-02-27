MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 17 and an Anti-Reflective Fresh Coat Screen Protector From Astropad

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 17 and an anti-reflective Fresh Coat screen protector from Astropad to go along with it.



Fresh Coat is a screen protector that Astropad created with an optical-grade anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and provide a better iPhone viewing experience. The technology cuts reflections by 75 percent, while improving contrast and keeping colors vibrant. Unlike other anti-reflective screen protectors on the market, Fresh Coat adds no haze or distortion to the ‌iPhone‌'s display.



Priced at $30, Fresh Coat is made from a scratch-proof tempered glass that provides protection for the ‌iPhone‌'s display in addition to cutting down on glare and reflections. It's slim and doesn't add bulk to the ‌iPhone‌ even though there are five layers of protective technology at work. From the top down, there's an anti-reflective coating, an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating, a layer of tempered glass, a dust barrier, and an impact-resistant "airbag" bonding.



If you have an ‌iPhone 17‌, it comes with an anti-reflective coating added by Apple. What you might not know is that you can't use just any screen protector with the ‌iPhone 17‌. If you put a regular screen protector without an anti-reflective coating on, it nullifies the anti-reflective properties of that added coating.



Since Fresh Coat has its own anti-reflective coating, it improves on Apple's included anti-reflective layer, reducing glare even further. With Fresh Coat, the ‌iPhone‌'s screen is easy to see in any lighting conditions, there's less eye strain, and if you use Dark Mode, it looks even darker.



If you don't have an ‌iPhone 17‌, Fresh Coat can provide an ‌iPhone‌ 17-style display upgrade, mirroring Apple's own reflection-reducing display coating. Fresh Coat is available for all ‌iPhone 17‌ models, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, and the ‌iPhone‌ 15 Pro and Pro Max.



Astropad designed an installation process that's impossible to mess up, so you get perfect alignment on your ‌iPhone‌ without the hassle that comes with most screen protectors.

