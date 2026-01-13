Apple Highlights Key iPhone 17 and 17 Pro Hardware Upgrade in New Ad

Apple today shared a new "Slide" ad that highlights the Ceramic Shield 2 cover glass on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The ad shows an ongoing negotiation, during which an iPhone 17 Pro with the screen facing down is slid back and forth across a long table.

Apple says the Ceramic Shield 2 above the screen offers 3× better scratch resistance compared to the iPhone 16 lineup, and it says the material is tougher than any smartphone glass or glass-ceramic mix. "Relax, it's iPhone 17," the ad concludes.