iPhone 17 vs. iPhone Air Buyer's Guide: 25+ Differences Compared

by

The iPhone Air costs a whole $200 more than the iPhone 17, yet lacks many of its features. Here's how the two devices compare.

iPhone 17 vs Air Feature
Instead of the familiar split between standard and Pro models, Apple this year introduced the new ‌iPhone Air‌ and expanded the feature gap between tiers. The result is a predicament between the affordable and practical ‌iPhone 17‌, and the super-thin and all-new ‌iPhone Air‌, with distinct trade-offs in size, materials, camera hardware, and battery life along the way. While they both share brighter displays, ProMotion, and an all-new 18-megapixel camera, their designs, display sizes, and camera features are more specialized than ever before.

This guide offers a detailed look at every difference—dimensions, design, cameras, battery life, and pricing—so you can make an informed choice. Whether you prioritize design, photography, or battery life, this year's iPhones are no longer one-size-fits-all devices, and understanding the lineup is key to choosing the best model for you and your budget.

Sizes and Weights

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone Air‌
Height 5.89 inches (149.6 mm) 6.15 inches (156.2 mm)
Width 2.81 inches (71.5 mm) 2.94 inches (74.7 mm)
Depth 0.31 inches (7.95 mm) 0.22 inches (5.64 mm)
Weight 6.24 ounces (177 grams) 5.82 ounces (165 grams)

Designs and Performance

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone Air‌
Anodized aluminum frame Polished titanium frame
Camera plateau
Ceramic Shield front Ceramic Shield front and back
6.3-inch display 6.5-inch display
Stereo speakers Mono speaker
A19 chip A19 Pro chip
8GB memory 12GB memory
256GB or 512GB storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage
Available in White, Black, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender Available in Cloud White, Space Black, Sky Blue, and Light Gold

Camera

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone Air‌
Dual rear cameras Single rear camera
48-megapixel ultra wide camera
0.5x, 1x, and 2x optical zoom options 1x and 2x optical zoom options
Macro photography
Spatial photos
Cinematic mode
Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse

Battery Life and Charging

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone Air‌
3,692 mAh battery 3,149 mAh battery
Up to 30-hour battery life Up to 27-hour battery life
MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W ‌MagSafe‌ wireless charging up to 20W
Up to 50% charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher, or 30W adapter or higher paired with ‌MagSafe‌ Charger
Support for Apple ‌MagSafe‌ battery

Pricing

256GB 512GB 1TB
‌iPhone 17‌ $799 $999
‌iPhone Air‌ $999 $1,199 $1,399

Which One Should You Choose?

Many users may find it difficult to justify buying the ‌iPhone Air‌ up against the ‌iPhone 17‌. Not only does it cost $200 more, but it misses out on a wide range of features such as stereo speakers and physical SIM. It lacks the Ultra Wide camera and a host of camera features like Macro Photography, Spatial Photos, and Cinematic Mode. It also charges more slowly and has three hours less battery life.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ wins out in terms of design, with a strikingly thin and light polished titanium frame. It has Ceramic Shield back glass and a larger display, as well as the A19 Pro chip with 12GB of memory, which should deliver better performance. It is a whole new take on what the iPhone should be and likely provides a glimpse at the long-term direction of the device, being the basis for a future foldable.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ is an extremely solid device at an affordable price. While the ‌iPhone Air‌ has a slightly larger display and should perform better than the ‌iPhone 17‌, its added cost and lack of features available on the cheaper device may be hard to rationalize for many customers. You should only buy the ‌iPhone Air‌ if you are comfortable with these drawbacks in exchange for a more luxurious, radically thin design.

Related Roundups: iPhone 17, iPhone Air
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 (Buy Now), iPhone Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

Apple Says Installing iOS 26 Might Impact Battery Life

Monday September 15, 2025 10:56 am PDT by
In the iOS 26 release notes, Apple is warning iPhone users that installing the new software might have a temporary impact on battery life, which is normal. A new support document explains that major iOS updates require background setup like indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps. Further, Apple says that new features could require more resources,...
Read Full Article122 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Get iOS 26 Features With New Firmware Update

Monday September 15, 2025 10:50 am PDT by
Apple today released updated firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4, introducing support for the new AirPods features that are included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware has a build number of 8A356, and it replaces the current 7E93 firmware. With Apple's new software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 support better audio quality for phone calls and...
Read Full Article67 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4: Here Are 5 New Features to Expect on Your iPhone

Tuesday September 16, 2025 11:17 am PDT by
iOS 26 was finally released on Monday, but the software train never stops, and the first developer beta of iOS 26.1 will likely be released soon. iOS 18.1 was an anomaly, as the first developer beta of that version was released in late July last year, to allow for early testing of Apple Intelligence features. The first betas of iOS 15.1, iOS 16.1, and iOS 17.1 were all released in the second ...
Read Full Article37 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design Draws Criticism From Users

Wednesday September 17, 2025 2:56 pm PDT by
It's been two days since iOS 26 was released, and Apple's new Liquid Glass design is even more divisive than expected. Any major design change can create controversy as people get used to the new look, but the MacRumors forums, Reddit, Apple Support Communities, and social media sites seem to feature more criticism than praise as people discuss the update. Complaints There are a long...
Read Full Article563 comments
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch These 10 Products in 'Coming Months'

Sunday September 14, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19. As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the...
Read Full Article83 comments
iOS 26 Glass Feature

iOS 26: The Top 100 New Features and Changes

Tuesday September 16, 2025 12:26 pm PDT by
Apple released iOS 26 on September 15, and it's now available for all iPhone users with a compatible device. There are a lot of changes and features to learn about, so if you want a quick, easy-to-read list that outlines what's new, we've got you covered. Design Liquid Glass design that reflects light and refracts what's underneath. It's system wide, with dynamic tab bars and toolbars...
Read Full Article38 comments
new iphone lockscreen ios 26

iOS 26: All the New iPhone Lock Screen Customizations

Tuesday September 16, 2025 5:56 am PDT by
Apple has now made iOS 26 available to download on compatible iPhone models, and if you just installed the new software, Apple has made some changes and feature additions to the iPhone Lock Screen that you may want to check out. To download iOS 26 on your iPhone, go to Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update, then let your device check Apple's servers for the latest software. Wait for the...
Read Full Article46 comments

Top Rated Comments

bookcase Avatar
bookcase
59 minutes ago at 08:01 am
My iPhone Air was just delivered and photos, videos, and descriptions don't do it justice. It is amazing and really feels like a brand new design, vs the same phone with under the hood upgrades.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jeremy3292 Avatar
Jeremy3292
59 minutes ago at 08:01 am
yoU nEeD 12 GB oF RAM



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jpf293 Avatar
jpf293
43 minutes ago at 08:17 am
The regular 17 getting ProMotion and 256GB storage is a game changer, good value for money now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
37 minutes ago at 08:24 am

yoU nEeD 12 GB oF RAM


Indeed. I have no idea how much ram my 16 Pro has. I have no idea what my prior 13 had.

For my Mac, and my desktop, sure. For my phone? Whatever.....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zenmacx Avatar
zenmacx
48 minutes ago at 08:12 am
This is an excellent article which reveals the advantages as well as shortcomings of iPhone Air.

Every phone is a compromise of sorts. In the case of the Air it’s what one gives up to have the “latest trendy model” from Apple.

It’s about a minimalist phone that is here to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Edge which currently has two cameras, two speakers and a slightly larger display and is lighter.

Time will tell how this model fares after the newness wears off.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jml12286 Avatar
jml12286
39 minutes ago at 08:22 am
All that is needed is a 17 mini pro .
Smaller size than regular 17, same weight as the air, and same battery life due to slightly normal thicker width.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments