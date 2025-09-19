iPhone 17 vs. iPhone Air Buyer's Guide: 25+ Differences Compared

The iPhone Air costs a whole $200 more than the iPhone 17, yet lacks many of its features. Here's how the two devices compare.



Instead of the familiar split between standard and Pro models, Apple this year introduced the new ‌iPhone Air‌ and expanded the feature gap between tiers. The result is a predicament between the affordable and practical ‌iPhone 17‌, and the super-thin and all-new ‌iPhone Air‌, with distinct trade-offs in size, materials, camera hardware, and battery life along the way. While they both share brighter displays, ProMotion, and an all-new 18-megapixel camera, their designs, display sizes, and camera features are more specialized than ever before.

This guide offers a detailed look at every difference—dimensions, design, cameras, battery life, and pricing—so you can make an informed choice. Whether you prioritize design, photography, or battery life, this year's iPhones are no longer one-size-fits-all devices, and understanding the lineup is key to choosing the best model for you and your budget.

Sizes and Weights

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone Air‌ Height 5.89 inches (149.6 mm) 6.15 inches (156.2 mm) Width 2.81 inches (71.5 mm) 2.94 inches (74.7 mm) Depth 0.31 inches (7.95 mm) 0.22 inches (5.64 mm) Weight 6.24 ounces (177 grams) 5.82 ounces (165 grams)

Designs and Performance

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone Air‌ Anodized aluminum frame Polished titanium frame Camera plateau Ceramic Shield front Ceramic Shield front and back 6.3-inch display 6.5-inch display Stereo speakers Mono speaker A19 chip A19 Pro chip 8GB memory 12GB memory 256GB or 512GB storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage Available in White, Black, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender Available in Cloud White, Space Black, Sky Blue, and Light Gold

Camera

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone Air‌ Dual rear cameras Single rear camera 48-megapixel ultra wide camera 0.5x, 1x, and 2x optical zoom options 1x and 2x optical zoom options Macro photography Spatial photos Cinematic mode Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse

Battery Life and Charging

‌iPhone 17‌ ‌iPhone Air‌ 3,692 mAh battery 3,149 mAh battery Up to 30-hour battery life Up to 27-hour battery life MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W ‌MagSafe‌ wireless charging up to 20W Up to 50% charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher, or 30W adapter or higher paired with ‌MagSafe‌ Charger Support for Apple ‌MagSafe‌ battery

Pricing

256GB 512GB 1TB ‌iPhone 17‌ $799 $999 ‌iPhone Air‌ $999 $1,199 $1,399

Which One Should You Choose?

Many users may find it difficult to justify buying the ‌iPhone Air‌ up against the ‌iPhone 17‌. Not only does it cost $200 more, but it misses out on a wide range of features such as stereo speakers and physical SIM. It lacks the Ultra Wide camera and a host of camera features like Macro Photography, Spatial Photos, and Cinematic Mode. It also charges more slowly and has three hours less battery life.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ wins out in terms of design, with a strikingly thin and light polished titanium frame. It has Ceramic Shield back glass and a larger display, as well as the A19 Pro chip with 12GB of memory, which should deliver better performance. It is a whole new take on what the iPhone should be and likely provides a glimpse at the long-term direction of the device, being the basis for a future foldable.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ is an extremely solid device at an affordable price. While the ‌iPhone Air‌ has a slightly larger display and should perform better than the ‌iPhone 17‌, its added cost and lack of features available on the cheaper device may be hard to rationalize for many customers. You should only buy the ‌iPhone Air‌ if you are comfortable with these drawbacks in exchange for a more luxurious, radically thin design.