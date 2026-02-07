Apple Shows Off a Key Reason to Upgrade to the iPhone 17
Apple today shared an ad that shows how the upgraded Center Stage front camera on the latest iPhones improves the process of taking a group selfie.
"Watch how the new front facing camera on iPhone 17 Pro takes group selfies that automatically expand and rotate as more people come into frame," says Apple. While the ad is focused on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the regular iPhone 17 and the iPhone Air have the same Center Stage front camera with this functionality.
Apple provided more details in its iPhone 17 press releases last year:
Users no longer have to rotate their iPhone to take a landscape selfie — they can now take photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically, enabling a more comfortable, secure grip and centred gaze. For group shots, Center Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame.
All four of the latest iPhone models are equipped with an 18-megapixel Center Stage front camera with a square image sensor.
