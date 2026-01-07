CES 2026: ESR Announces Qi2.2 Wireless Chargers With 25W iPhone 17 Charging
ESR is updating its line of CryoBoost chargers, adding new Qi2.2 options that can charge an iPhone 17 at up to 25W. CryoBoost is ESR's feature that uses active cooling to improve wireless charging speeds.
The $90 CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station has a compact design that's ideal for travel. It folds down to 15.8mm, but can charge an iPhone at up to 25W, an Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.
The $100 CryoBoost 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station offers the same feature set as the foldable model, but in a design optimized for the desktop. It has a detachable Apple Watch charger, and the iPhone charging stand supports portrait and landscape modes. Sleep Mode turns off the light and the fan for quiet, LED-free charging.
ESR says that its upcoming 10,000 mAh MagSlim Power Bank is the thinnest Qi2.2 25W power bank on the market, measuring in at 13.8mm thick. It too is able to charge the iPhone 17 models at up to 25W, just like MagSafe.
More information on ESR's releases can be found on the ESR website.
