Mark Gurman Responds to Last Week's Apple Device Leaks

by

Last week, Apple released and then pulled a software tool that accidentally contained identifiers for many unreleased devices and chips, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. His findings included new models of the Studio Display, Apple TV, Apple Watches, Apple Vision Pro, iPad mini, HomePod mini, and more.

apple beta 26 lineup
Here is what was uncovered in the file, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris:

As always, nothing is official yet and Apple's plans could change.

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman responded to the leaks.

"The findings corroborate a lot of what I've reported, including that fresh Apple TV and HomePod mini models will arrive this fall, that new iPads are in the works for next year, and that updated monitors are coming," he wrote.

Gurman added that he continues to hear that Apple is testing versions of the Vision Pro with the M4 chip, despite the code pointing to a new model with an M5 chip. It is plausible that Apple has considered both options, though, he said.

So, expect the Vision Pro to get an M4 chip or newer. It will be a minor upgrade either way.

The current Vision Pro has an M2 chip.

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
26 minutes ago at 07:29 am
So very hard for me to get even the slightest bit excited about what looks like just chip updates.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
23 minutes ago at 07:33 am

So very hard for me to get even the slightest bit excited about what looks like just chip updates.
Agreed..

The real story in the leaks, a sad story indeed, is how much of a nothing burger the "updates" all are.

I sure hope the iPad Mini leak omitted a big screen update.
I can't even imagine just chip bumping that without putting a way better screen on there, finally.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
26 minutes ago at 07:30 am

I just want the $599 A18 Pro MacBook
So do I. Instant buy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zapski Avatar
Zapski
8 minutes ago at 07:48 am
These “predictions” seem an awful lot like informed hypotheses. Anyone who watches Apple should have been able to get in the ballpark of these updates. It’s just the usual roadmap with nothing surprising or groundbreaking
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zilchfox Avatar
zilchfox
2 minutes ago at 07:54 am

I just want the $599 A18 Pro MacBook
I mean, there’s currently a $599 M1 MacBook Air at Walmart if you’re in the US.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
