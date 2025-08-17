Mark Gurman Responds to Last Week's Apple Device Leaks

Last week, Apple released and then pulled a software tool that accidentally contained identifiers for many unreleased devices and chips, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. His findings included new models of the Studio Display, Apple TV, Apple Watches, Apple Vision Pro, iPad mini, HomePod mini, and more.



Here is what was uncovered in the file, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris:

As always, nothing is official yet and Apple's plans could change.

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman responded to the leaks.

"The findings corroborate a lot of what I've reported, including that fresh Apple TV and HomePod mini models will arrive this fall, that new iPads are in the works for next year, and that updated monitors are coming," he wrote.

Gurman added that he continues to hear that Apple is testing versions of the Vision Pro with the M4 chip, despite the code pointing to a new model with an M5 chip. It is plausible that Apple has considered both options, though, he said.

So, expect the Vision Pro to get an M4 chip or newer. It will be a minor upgrade either way.

The current Vision Pro has an M2 chip.