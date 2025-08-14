Every Apple Secret That Leaked Yesterday

Apple made a major slip Wednesday when it accidentally included hardware identifiers in software code linking to numerous unannounced products.



The leaked information provided MacRumors with concrete evidence of Apple's hardware development across multiple product categories. Here's everything that was confirmed through the code discoveries:



Meanwhile, Bloomberg separately reported Wednesday on Apple's smart home ambitions. The company is developing a Ring-like security camera, while its iPad-style smart home hub isn't coming until mid-2026. A tabletop robot companion with a movable display is also planned for 2027, featuring an enhanced Siri powered by large language models.