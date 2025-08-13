Apple Still Working on Studio Display 2

Apple is still working on a next-generation version of the Studio Display, and MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris discovered signs of the new display in Apple code.



The upcoming Studio Display 2 has a codename of J427, and references to J427 were tucked away in software code that Apple didn't mean to publish. Rumors suggest that the next-generation Studio Display will come out in early 2026, so it makes sense that Apple is testing it now.

We don't know a lot about the next-generation Apple display, but it is possible it will use mini-LED backlighting. If the Studio Display does indeed adopt mini-LED technology, we can expect improved brightness, a higher contrast ratio, and better color quality.

References to a display with the codename J527 were also found in the code. It's not clear what J527 is. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said earlier this year that Apple was developing two versions of the Studio Display and would choose one to launch, so J527 could be a second variation of the Studio Display 2. It's also possible that it is a reference to a new version of the Pro Display XDR, but Gurman believes a second-generation Pro Display XDR is not a priority for Apple.

Apple has not launched a display product since it came out with the original Studio Display in 2022. It is not yet clear if the display will actually be named the Studio Display 2 or if Apple will give it another name.

The new model will likely come out alongside Macs with the M5 chip, with the Macs also slated for early 2026.