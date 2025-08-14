Apple Leak Confirms A18 Chip for Next Low-Cost iPad Model

Apple is developing a new low-cost iPad powered by an A18 chip, according to code references accidentally disclosed by the company yesterday.



The finding builds on a previous report by Bloomberg that indicated Apple plans to launch a 12th generation entry-level iPad in the spring of 2026. The device is expected to maintain the current design while incorporating the faster processor.

The current 11-inch iPad features an A16 chip and starts at $349. The A18 chip currently powers the iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus, so it will bring significant performance improvements over the A16, which debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro. The chip includes a 16-core Neural Engine designed for AI workloads, which would enable Apple Intelligence features on the budget device.

Apple released the current entry-level iPad in March 2024. The company usually updates its budget tablet annually in the first half of the year, although the exact release timing has varied.