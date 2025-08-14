Apple Leak Confirms A18 Chip for Next Low-Cost iPad Model
Apple is developing a new low-cost iPad powered by an A18 chip, according to code references accidentally disclosed by the company yesterday.
The finding builds on a previous report by Bloomberg that indicated Apple plans to launch a 12th generation entry-level iPad in the spring of 2026. The device is expected to maintain the current design while incorporating the faster processor.
The current 11-inch iPad features an A16 chip and starts at $349. The A18 chip currently powers the iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus, so it will bring significant performance improvements over the A16, which debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro. The chip includes a 16-core Neural Engine designed for AI workloads, which would enable Apple Intelligence features on the budget device.
Apple released the current entry-level iPad in March 2024. The company usually updates its budget tablet annually in the first half of the year, although the exact release timing has varied.
Popular Stories
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen.
The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through.
Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right
The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia.
We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now.
Camera Remote
The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner.
This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:iPhone 17: Same design as iPhone 16, but with an A19 chip, a larger 6.3-inch display, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, ...