Top Stories: iOS 18.6 Released, iPhone 17 Leaks, and More

With the calendar flipping over to August, we're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 17 lineup and we're continuing to hear more about what to expect for this year's flagship phones.

Testing on iOS 26 and related updates is also in full swing, even as this week saw the release of iOS 18.6, macOS Sequoia 15.6, and more to provide bug fixes and security updates for users. Rumors about Apple's foldable iPhone also continue to surface, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

Apple Releases iOS 18.6 With Photos Bug Fix

While iOS 26 and related major updates are now in public beta testing ahead of their official releases later this year, Apple is continuing to tweak the current versions with bug fixes and security updates. This week saw the release of iOS 18.6 with a fix for a bug in the Photos app that could prevent memory movies from being shared. The update also includes over 20 security fixes, so it's important to update your devices as soon as possible.

In addition to iOS 18.6, Apple also released macOS Sequoia 15.6, watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and more, to ensure that all of the company's platforms receive the important fixes.

iPhone 17 Pro Could Come in Surprising Orange Color, Dummy Models Suggest

We've been hearing more and more about the expected color options for the iPhone 17 lineup coming later this year, and a fresh crop of dummy units reportedly intended to showcase the actual shades Apple is planning on launching reveal a surprisingly bright orange color for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

In other iPhone rumors, a tipster claims that the Pro models will include up to 8× optical zoom for the Telephoto lens, an additional Camera Control button, and a new pro camera app. The larger camera bumps on the Pro models will also necessitate a change to the MagSafe design, though backward compatibility will be included.

iPhone 17 Pro Spotted in the Wild?

While the iPhone 17 Pro is not expected to launch until September, a prototype of the device was potentially spotted in the wild this week.

It could certainly be a hoax, but the details shown in the photos are consistent with the rumored design of the phone and with how Apple is known to conceal unreleased hardware that has to be tested in the real world.

JPMorgan: Foldable iPhone to Launch in September 2026

Rumors are continuing to line up behind the idea of Apple releasing its first foldable phone in September 2026, alongside several iPhone 18 models.

The latest research note from JPMorgan suggests that the foldable is likely to start at around $1,999, creating a roughly $65 billion market opportunity for Apple. The firm forecasts foldable iPhone sales to be in the low-teens of million in 2027, reaching 45 million units by 2028.

These 10 Apple Stores Are Opening or Closing Later This Year

There has been a flurry of Apple retail news over the past few weeks, with the company announcing the opening of several new or renovated locations while closing a few others. Beyond our initial list of stores from earlier this week, Tim Cook also announced on Thursday's earnings conference call that several more openings are coming to India and the United Arab Emirates later this year.

The closings, which include a rare closure of a Chinese store in Dalian, typically occur in shopping malls that have been in decline and losing other major tenants. In some cases Apple has been replacing the stores in other nearby locations where they are expected to perform better, while in other cases customers are directed to alternative existing Apple retail stores in their areas.

