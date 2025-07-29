JPMorgan: Foldable iPhone to Launch in September 2026

by

Apple will launch its first foldable iPhone in September 2026 as part of the iPhone 18 lineup, according to JPMorgan.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1
In a market research note to investors, the bank supported the increasingly corroborated rumor that Apple will launch the device next year. The iPhone 17 lineup will apparently offer few compelling upgrades, resulting in investor focus shifting to Apple's 2026 launches.

The first foldable ‌iPhone‌ will apparently be priced at $1,999 and create a $65 billion market opportunity for Apple, with high-single-digit earnings accretion in the medium term. JPMorgan forecasts foldable ‌iPhone‌ sales of around 45 million units by 2028, starting in the low-teens millions in 2027. Foldable smartphone sales in 2025 reside at around 19 million units; Apple's influence on the market is expected to be considerable.

Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ is rumored to feature an inward-folding book-style 7.8-inch display with virtually no crease, a 5.5-inch outer display, a titanium chassis, a durable hinge with Liquid Metal, two rear cameras, and Touch ID instead of Face ID.

nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
20 minutes ago at 07:40 am
We have known this for ages, no?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacLoveMacHate Avatar
MacLoveMacHate
17 minutes ago at 07:44 am

Apple has gone downhill the last 2 yrs. From software issues to iphones being too expensive. I predict they will go out of business by 2030. No one is gonna buy a phone or flip phone for $1,999.
see you back here in 6 years?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunapple Avatar
sunapple
17 minutes ago at 07:44 am

Apple has gone downhill the last 2 yrs. From software issues to iphones being too expensive. I predict they will go out of business by 2030. No one is gonna buy a phone or flip phone for $1,999.
This same type comment has appeared around every major product launch that Apple did in the last 25 years. I think it actually increases their luck somehow.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
16 minutes ago at 07:45 am

Apple has gone downhill the last 2 yrs. From software issues to iphones being too expensive. I predict they will go out of business by 2030. No one is gonna buy a phone or flip phone for $1,999.
Apple's doom has been predicted every year for the last 30 years. Too funny.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
15 minutes ago at 07:45 am
I think it will be good for Apple to enter the 'fold'. Competition is healthy. Also, I've been keeping my eye on the foldable forums, and I've never seen as many people switching from Apple as I have after the launch of the Z Fold 7. I am not saying this is doom & gloom for Apple, I'm just sharing my observation.

Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
15 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Nice! $2K! I expected Apple to charge more than that but I'll take it.

And for you people worried about the durability of foldables, specifically the Fold7, go to around the 8:00 mark. These devices are getting better and more durable by the year.

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
