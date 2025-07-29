JPMorgan: Foldable iPhone to Launch in September 2026

Apple will launch its first foldable iPhone in September 2026 as part of the iPhone 18 lineup, according to JPMorgan.



In a market research note to investors, the bank supported the increasingly corroborated rumor that Apple will launch the device next year. The iPhone 17 lineup will apparently offer few compelling upgrades, resulting in investor focus shifting to Apple's 2026 launches.

The first foldable ‌iPhone‌ will apparently be priced at $1,999 and create a $65 billion market opportunity for Apple, with high-single-digit earnings accretion in the medium term. JPMorgan forecasts foldable ‌iPhone‌ sales of around 45 million units by 2028, starting in the low-teens millions in 2027. Foldable smartphone sales in 2025 reside at around 19 million units; Apple's influence on the market is expected to be considerable.

Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ is rumored to feature an inward-folding book-style 7.8-inch display with virtually no crease, a 5.5-inch outer display, a titanium chassis, a durable hinge with Liquid Metal, two rear cameras, and Touch ID instead of Face ID.