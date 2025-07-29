iPhone 17 Pro Could Come in Surprising Orange Color, Dummy Models Suggest

by

We're just six weeks away from the launch of new iPhone models, and rumors are ramping up as September creeps closer. We've heard plenty of details about the prospective colors for the iPhone 17 lineup, but leaker Sonny Dickson today shared ‌iPhone 17‌ dummy models that supposedly feature the shades that Apple has picked.

iPhone 17 Colors
Dickson's images feature the iPhone 17 Pro models in black, white, dark blue, and orange. The orange shade is particularly bright and not typically in line with what Apple chooses for the Pro models. Apple's colors are often more muted, but it could be an issue of angle or lighting. Prior leaks suggested that the orange could be more of a copper color than a true orange, so we'll have to wait to see how closely the dummy model matches with the final color.


The dark blue shade is more of what we'd expect for an ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, though even it isn't quite as subdued as what Apple usually chooses. It's worth noting that rumors have suggested the 17 Pro models could also be available in a gray color, which is missing here. There were also rumors of a color shifting shade that appears white but changes color with light, which also doesn't seem to be depicted.

As for the iPhone 17 Air, the dummy models are depicted in black, white, gold, and a light blue, similar to the light blue of the MacBook Air. Those are all four colors that we've seen rumored for the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ models are shown in black, white, blue, and a purple that looks more like a pink. Rumors have suggested the ‌iPhone 17‌ could come in black, white, steel gray, purple, and light blue. The blues for the ‌iPhone 17‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ are similar, but not identical.

Dummy model designs are often accurate, but the colors the dummy models come in don't always provide the clearest picture of what an ‌iPhone‌ will actually look like. Differences in lighting, sheen, and material often mean that the final version of the ‌iPhone‌ looks a lot better than what leaks.

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
19 minutes ago at 04:57 pm
The new logo placement is a choice.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Peepeenuts Avatar
Peepeenuts
18 minutes ago at 04:57 pm
I really hope the camera bump on the pro will be made of aluminum and not glass... At least make the phone more durable and don't just change things for the sake of change
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dumastudetto Avatar
dumastudetto
11 minutes ago at 05:05 pm
These new iPhones truly are shaping up to be the most incredible Apple has ever made. The all-new shades of orange is literally stunning in every sense of the word.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
16 minutes ago at 04:59 pm
that "orange" seems very different from th4e orange action button on the AW Ultra. I'm hoping the 17PM will get the AWU action button color ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
9 minutes ago at 05:07 pm
Yes but what rhymes with orange? :rolleyes: ? ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments