Here's Another Look at the iPhone 17 Pro's Alleged New MagSafe Design

Another image of the iPhone 17 Pro's rumored new MagSafe design has surfaced.



A user known as "UnclePan" on Chinese social media platform Weibo this week shared an image of third-party MagSafe cases that are apparently for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

On the iPhone 17 Pro cases, the MagSafe layout has changed slightly, with the magnets no longer forming a complete circle on those devices.

On the regular iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air, however, the MagSafe design is unchanged compared to previous iPhone models.

It has been rumored that the Apple logo on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models will be positioned lower than it is on previous iPhone models, as a result of a larger rear camera bump. The new MagSafe design would ensure that the Apple logo remains fully visible when these devices are covered by an updated MagSafe case.

As always, the MagSafe outline will only be visible on cases, and not on the iPhones directly.

Years ago, "UnclePan" accurately leaked that the Apple Watch Series 7 would be available in then-new 41mm and 45mm sizes, but the account does not have a perfect track record. However, this particular rumor has been corroborated by other sources.

Apple will likely announce the iPhone 17 series in just about six weeks from now.