Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.6

Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.6, the sixth major update to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ operating system that launched last September. ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6 comes a over two months after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.5.



Mac users can download the ‌‌‌‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6 is light on new features. According to Apple's release notes, the update provides important bug fixes and security updates.

More information on the features in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ can be found in our macOS Sequoia roundup. Apple will soon replace ‌macOS Sequoia‌ with macOS Tahoe, an update that is being beta tested ahead of a fall launch.