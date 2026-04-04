Top Stories: Foldable iPhone, iOS 26.5 Beta, Apple's 50th, and More

An incredibly busy March in the Apple world has come to end, punctuated by the company celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 1.



That doesn't mean the news and rumors have stopped, however, as this week saw new discussion of the foldable iPhone, the iPhone 18 Pro, a potential future iMac upgrade, and much more to come throughout the remainder of the year, so read on below for all the details!



Top Stories

Apple Preparing 'Most Significant Overhaul in the iPhone's History'

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has high expectations for Apple's first foldable iPhone. In his Power On newsletter this week, he said the foldable iPhone will be "the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history."



"iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X were clearly a big deal, but this is a whole new design," he said. Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the foldable iPhone will reportedly open up like a book, providing users with a large inner screen for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking. iOS 27 is expected to be optimized for the foldable iPhone, allowing for apps to be open side-by-side and for other iPad-like multitasking functionality.

We're expecting the foldable iPhone to be unveiled in September alongside iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, though it may not ship until a few months later.



Everything New in iOS 26.5 Beta 1

Following last week's public release of iOS 26.4 and related updates, this week saw the first developer betas of iOS 26.5, macOS Tahoe 26.5, and more.



While we still haven't seen the revamped Siri powered by Apple Intelligence that had previously been rumored for iOS 26.4 and is now seemingly pushed back until iOS 27, the new update does have some changes and we've recapped all of the ones we've spotted in the first beta.



Apple to Launch These 15+ New Products Later This Year

March was an incredibly busy month for Apple, with the company unveiling more than 10 new products and accessories. We said hello to the MacBook Neo at the start of the month, and we bid farewell to the Mac Pro at the end of it.



Nevertheless, there is still a lot more to come this year.

Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches, Apple's all-new smart home hub is finally expected to launch later this year, once the more personalized version of Siri arrives. We are also expecting a foldable iPhone, a MacBook Pro with an OLED display, and long-awaited updates to the Apple TV and HomePods this year.

Check out our full list of everything we're expecting to see through the rest of this year, according to rumors.



Apple Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Employee Gifts, Finale Concert With Paul McCartney at Apple Park

Apple celebrated its 50th anniversary this week, and the company's month-long celebration that saw a variety of events around the world culminated with a major party at Apple Park.



As hinted at by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman over the previous weekend, the Apple Park celebration was highlighted by a concert by Paul McCartney. Apple employees also received commemorative t-shirts, enamel pins, and limited-edition posters to mark the milestone anniversary.



iPhone 18 Pro's Smaller Dynamic Island Revealed

New images of an alleged iPhone 18 Pro prototype and screen protectors have emerged from multiple sources, adding weight to earlier reports that Apple plans to significantly shrink the Dynamic Island later this year.



An X user called @earlyappleleaks recently shared an image purportedly showing a prototype ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ with a noticeably smaller ‌Dynamic Island‌. In the picture, the flashlight of another iPhone is held over the corner of the display, revealing a small circular punch-hole cutout under the display, which is presumably a relocated Face ID sensor.



Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch iMac With OLED Display

Apple is preparing to launch an iMac featuring an OLED panel with higher brightness, according to ZDNet Korea.



Apple has apparently requested that Samsung Display, LG Display, and other suppliers produce 24-inch OLED panel samples suitable for a future ‌iMac‌ model using their mass-production facilities. This would be the biggest ever OLED display offered on an Apple device.

Specifically, Apple asked suppliers for 24-inch OLED panels with 600 nits of brightness and around 218 pixels-per-inch (PPI). By comparison, the current ‌iMac‌ features a 24-inch LCD display with 500 nits of brightness and 218 PPI.



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